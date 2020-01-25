Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

400 (98.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

64/4 (31.3)

South Africa trail by 336 runs, MIN. 18.3 Overs Left Today
Rain Stoppage

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 23, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 25 January, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa Under-19

299/8 (50.0)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
United Arab Emirates Under-19
United Arab Emirates Under-19*

112/3 (23.5)

United Arab Emirates Under-19 need 188 runs in 157 balls at 7.18 rpo

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

ICC Under-19 World Cup | Quarter-Final Line Up Confirmed After Last Day of Group Matches

The last day of the group stage in the ICC Under-19 World Cup got over on Saturday (January 25), confirming the quarterfinal line up.

Cricketnext Staff |January 25, 2020, 9:07 PM IST
ICC Under-19 World Cup | Quarter-Final Line Up Confirmed After Last Day of Group Matches

The last day of the group stage in the ICC Under-19 World Cup got over on Saturday (January 25), confirming the quarterfinal line up.

India's victory over New Zealand on Friday set up a quarterfinal clash with Australia at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on January 28.

Despite losing to India, New Zealand too made it to the quarter-final as the second team from Group A. They will take on Group B toppers West Indies at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on January 29.

Bangladesh, who topped Group C, will meet South Africa, who finished second from Group D. They will clash on January 30 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan had finished on top of Group D with five points from three games. They will take on Pakistan, who finished second in Group C, on January 31 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Plate quarter-final line-up:

England v Japan on January 27 at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom.

Sri Lanka v Nigeria on January 27 at North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom.

Zimbabwe v Canada on January 28 at North-West University No 2 Ground, Potchefstroom.

UAE v Scotland on January 28 at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom.

Results from Saturday's action:

Nigeria (58 all out) lost to England (64/2) by 8 wickets.

Scotland (140 all out) lost to Zimbabwe (146/2) by 8 wickets.

Japan (43 all out) lost to Sri Lanka (47/1) by 9 wickets.

South Africa (299 all out) beat UAE (112/3 in 23.5) by 23 runs (DLS)

ICC U-19 World Cupicc under-19 world cup 2020japanUnder-19 world cup

Related stories

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | A Look Back at India’s Route to the Quarterfinals
Cricketnext Staff | January 25, 2020, 1:38 PM IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | A Look Back at India’s Route to the Quarterfinals

Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in Thriller, Afghanistan Top Group With Win
Cricketnext Staff | January 22, 2020, 9:26 PM IST

Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in Thriller, Afghanistan Top Group With Win

From 'Having Nothing' to Playing in Under-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal Ready for Big Stage
Cricketnext Staff | January 17, 2020, 2:07 PM IST

From 'Having Nothing' to Playing in Under-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal Ready for Big Stage

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more