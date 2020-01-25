The last day of the group stage in the ICC Under-19 World Cup got over on Saturday (January 25), confirming the quarterfinal line up.
India's victory over New Zealand on Friday set up a quarterfinal clash with Australia at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on January 28.
Despite losing to India, New Zealand too made it to the quarter-final as the second team from Group A. They will take on Group B toppers West Indies at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on January 29.
Bangladesh, who topped Group C, will meet South Africa, who finished second from Group D. They will clash on January 30 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan had finished on top of Group D with five points from three games. They will take on Pakistan, who finished second in Group C, on January 31 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.
Plate quarter-final line-up:
England v Japan on January 27 at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom.
Sri Lanka v Nigeria on January 27 at North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom.
Zimbabwe v Canada on January 28 at North-West University No 2 Ground, Potchefstroom.
UAE v Scotland on January 28 at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom.
Results from Saturday's action:
Nigeria (58 all out) lost to England (64/2) by 8 wickets.
Scotland (140 all out) lost to Zimbabwe (146/2) by 8 wickets.
Japan (43 all out) lost to Sri Lanka (47/1) by 9 wickets.
South Africa (299 all out) beat UAE (112/3 in 23.5) by 23 runs (DLS)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC Under-19 World Cup | Quarter-Final Line Up Confirmed After Last Day of Group Matches
The last day of the group stage in the ICC Under-19 World Cup got over on Saturday (January 25), confirming the quarterfinal line up.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 25, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | A Look Back at India’s Route to the Quarterfinals
Cricketnext Staff | January 22, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka in Thriller, Afghanistan Top Group With Win
Cricketnext Staff | January 17, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
From 'Having Nothing' to Playing in Under-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal Ready for Big Stage
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020
IND v NZHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings