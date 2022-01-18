ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: West Indies Thrash Scotland by Seven Wickets

Dunith Wellalage was again the star for Sri Lanka as he took a five-fer and scored 52 to guide his side to a four-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The Lions came out on top in the tussle between the two unbeaten teams in Group D, with no Australian able to match Wellalage in Basseterre.

Hosts West Indies did the business against Scotland as the bowlers dismissed Scotland for less than 100, with bowling coach and Windies legend Curtly Ambrose proudly watching on.

Teddy Bishop then showed his skill with the bat to guide West Indies to a comfortable victory in Group D to sit second in the table with one game to go.

Pakistan showed their batting strength as they played their opening game in Group C in Guyana, putting on 315 thanks to a Haseebullah Khan century.

Zimbabwe fell 116 runs short in the chase despite an 83–run eighth-wicket partnership between Brian Bennett and Tendekai Mataranyika.

West Indies show their all-round dominance in comfortable win over Scotland. West Indies were ruthless after winning the toss and putting Scotland into bat as Shiva Sankar took the first three wickets including two in two balls on his way to match-best three for 17.

Muhaymen Majeed made an entertaining knock at No.6, but his score of 11 was the second-highest of Scotland’s innings as they were unable to get close to the 178 they put on in a losing cause in their opener against Sri Lanka.

Spin twins Onaje Amory and Anderson Mahase took a combined four for 42 as Scotland were restricted to 95 all out.

Shankar was again involved as opener Oliver Davidson was the final wicket to fall, throwing a direct hit from deep to run out the left-hander who had battled to a valiant 43 from 93 balls.

West Indies were steady in their march to the low total, their first wicket falling in the seventh over as Matthew Nandu was dismissed for eight off the bowling of Jack Jarvis, who was playing with a dislocated finger.

Charlie Peet took the Windies’ second wicket, deceiving Shaqkere Parris with a pitched-up delivery that went straight through to the opener’s stumps to leave the hosts at 2-48.

Wicket-keeper batter Rivaldo Clarke looked to combine with Teddy Bishop to guide West Indies home before falling to a similar delivery to the Parris dismissal but this time Davidson claimed the wicket as Clarke was caught behind.

Bishop was able to stay at the crease to seal the win for the Windies, their first of the tournament, his six brought up the seven-wicket victory in just 19.4 overs.

