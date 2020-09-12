ICC vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Romania, Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ICC vs UCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ICC vs UCC Dream11 Best Picks / ICC vs UCC Dream11 Captain / ICC vs UCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

ICC vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Romania | Indian Cricket Club Bucharest will face United Cricket Club on Saturday, September 12, in their upcoming fixture of the ECS T10 Romania 2020 series. This is going to be the first match for both the teams. ECS T10 Romania, Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club outing will commence from 2:30 PM at the Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County. This will be 2nd match on the opening day of the ECS T10 in Romania. Both the teams have ample opportunity to show off their best in the inaugural edition of the tournament .

ECS T10 Romania 2020 series Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ICC VS UCC ECS T10 Romania, M Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Romania 2020 series Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club: Match Details

September 12 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

ECS T10 Romania 2020 ICC vs UCC Dream11 team for Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club

ECS T10 Romania 2020 ICC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club captain: Haider

ECS T10 Romania 2020 ICC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club vice-captain: Singh

ECS T10 Romania 2020 ICC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club wicket keeper: Haider

ECS T10 Romania 2020 ICC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club batsmen: Manani, Vashisht, Khan, Anandha

ECS T10 Romania 2020 ICC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club all-rounders: Muhammad, Satheesan

ECS T10 Romania 2020 ICC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, Indian Cricket Club Bucharest vs United Cricket Club bowlers: Sahak, Sundararajan, Kayani, Singh

ICC vs UCCECS T10 Romania 2020, Indian Cricket Club Bucharest playing 11 against United Cricket Club: Syed Asad Abbass (WK), Gohar Manan, Royaid Khan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Syed Haider, Muhammad Isaq, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Ziarmal Sahak, Muhammad Zakria

ICC vs UCC ECS T10 Romania 2020, United Cricket Club playing 11 against Indian Cricket Club Bucharest: Imran- Haider (WK), Dharmendra Manani, Kaustubh Chavan, Rajesh- Kumar Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Syed Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani

