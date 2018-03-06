Live Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier, Papua New Guinea vs Ireland in Harare

Commentary (Ireland innings)

49.1 A Nao to G Wilson, FOUR. 237/6

48.6 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 233/6

48.5 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 233/6

48.4 N Vanua to G Dockrell, FOUR. 233/6

48.3 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 229/6

48.2 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 229/6

48.1 N Vanua to G Wilson, 1 run. 229/6

47.6 A Nao to G Wilson, 1 run. 228/6

47.5 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 227/6

47.4 A Nao to G Dockrell, 1 run. 227/6

47.3 A Nao to G Dockrell, No run. 226/6

47.2 A Nao to G Dockrell, No run. 226/6

47.1 A Nao to G Dockrell, No run. 226/6

46.6 N Vanua to G Wilson, 2 runs. 226/6

46.5 N Vanua to G Wilson, No run. 224/6

46.4 N Vanua to G Wilson, No run. 224/6

46.3 N Vanua to G Dockrell, 1 run. 224/6

46.2 N Vanua to G Wilson, 1 run. 223/6

46.1 N Vanua to G Dockrell, 1 run. 222/6

45.6 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 221/6

45.5 A Nao to G Dockrell, 1 run. 221/6

45.4 A Nao to G Wilson, 1 run. 220/6

45.3 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 219/6

45.3 A Nao to G Dockrell, 2 Wides. 219/6

45.2 A Nao to G Dockrell, No run. 217/6

45.1 A Nao to G Wilson, 1 run. 217/6

44.6 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 216/6

44.5 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 216/6

44.4 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 216/6

44.3 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 216/6

44.2 N Vanua to K O'Brien, OUT b Norman Vanua. Ireland have lost their sixth wicket. 216/6

44.1 N Vanua to K O'Brien, 2 runs. 216/5

43.6 A Nao to K O'Brien, 1 run. 214/5

43.5 A Nao to G Wilson, 1 run. 213/5

43.4 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 212/5

43.3 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 212/5

43.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, OUT c Charles Amini b Alei Nao. Ireland have lost their fifth wicket. 212/5

43.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 212/4

42.6 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 212/4

42.5 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 211/4

42.4 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 209/4

42.3 N Vanua to K O'Brien, 1 run. 207/4

42.2 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 206/4

42.1 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 205/4

41.6 C Soper to K O'Brien, 2 runs. 205/4

41.5 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 203/4

41.4 C Soper to K O'Brien, 1 run. 202/4

41.3 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 201/4

41.2 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 200/4

41.1 C Soper to K O'Brien, 1 run. 200/4

40.6 N Vanua to K O'Brien, 1 run. 199/4

40.5 N Vanua to K O'Brien, No run. 198/4

40.4 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 198/4

40.3 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 197/4

40.2 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 197/4

40.1 N Vanua to K O'Brien, 1 run. 197/4

39.6 C Soper to K O'Brien, 1 run. 196/4

39.5 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 195/4

39.4 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 194/4

39.3 C Soper to W Porterfield, FOUR. 194/4

39.2 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 190/4

39.1 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 190/4

38.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 190/4

38.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 189/4

38.4 A Vala to K O'Brien, 1 run. 189/4

38.3 A Vala to N O'Brien, OUT lbw b Assad Vala. Ireland have lost their fourth wicket. 188/4

38.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 188/3

38.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 187/3

37.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 187/3

37.5 M Dai to N O'Brien, 1 run. 186/3

37.4 M Dai to N O'Brien, No run. 185/3

37.3 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 185/3

37.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 184/3

37.1 M Dai to Ed Joyce, OUT c Alei Nao b Mahuru Dai. Ireland have lost their third wicket. 184/3

36.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 184/2

36.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 182/2

36.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, FOUR. 182/2

36.3 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 178/2

36.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 177/2

36.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 176/2

35.6 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 176/2

35.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 174/2

35.4 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 173/2

35.3 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 172/2

35.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 172/2

35.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 171/2

34.6 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 171/2

34.5 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 170/2

34.4 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, No run. 169/2

34.3 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 169/2

34.2 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 168/2

34.1 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 167/2

33.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 166/2

33.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 165/2

33.4 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 165/2

33.3 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 165/2

33.2 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 165/2

33.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 164/2

32.6 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, FOUR. 163/2

32.5 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, No run. 159/2

32.4 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 159/2

32.3 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 158/2

32.2 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 156/2

32.1 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 155/2

31.6 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 154/2

31.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 154/2

31.4 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 153/2

31.3 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 153/2

31.2 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 152/2

31.1 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 152/2

30.6 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 152/2

30.5 N Vanua to W Porterfield, Leg bye. 151/2

30.4 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 150/2

30.3 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 150/2

30.2 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 149/2

30.1 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 147/2

29.6 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 146/2

29.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 146/2

29.4 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 145/2

29.3 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 144/2

29.2 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 144/2

29.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 144/2

28.6 C Amini to W Porterfield, 1 run. 143/2

28.5 C Amini to W Porterfield, FOUR. 142/2

28.4 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 138/2

28.3 C Amini to W Porterfield, FOUR. 138/2

28.2 C Amini to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 134/2

28.1 C Amini to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 133/2

27.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 131/2

27.5 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 131/2

27.4 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 130/2

27.3 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 130/2

27.2 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 130/2

27.1 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 128/2

26.6 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 128/2

26.5 C Amini to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 128/2

26.4 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 126/2

26.3 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 126/2

26.2 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 126/2

26.1 C Amini to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 126/2

25.6 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 125/2

25.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 124/2

25.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 123/2

25.3 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 123/2

25.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, FOUR. 123/2

25.1 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 119/2

24.6 A Nao to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 118/2

24.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, 1 run. 117/2

24.4 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 116/2

24.3 A Nao to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 116/2

24.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, 1 run. 115/2

24.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 114/2

23.6 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 114/2

23.5 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 114/2

23.4 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 114/2

23.3 C Soper to Ed Joyce, FOUR. 114/2

23.2 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 110/2

23.1 C Soper to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 109/2

22.6 A Nao to Ed Joyce, No run. 107/2

22.5 A Nao to Ed Joyce, No run. 107/2

22.4 A Nao to Ed Joyce, No run. 107/2

22.3 A Nao to Ed Joyce, No run. 107/2

22.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, Leg bye. 107/2

22.1 A Nao to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 106/2

21.6 C Soper to W Porterfield, FOUR. 105/2

21.5 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 101/2

21.4 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 101/2

21.3 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 101/2

21.2 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 101/2

21.1 C Soper to Ed Joyce, FOUR. 100/2

20.6 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 96/2

20.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 96/2

20.4 A Nao to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 96/2

20.3 A Nao to W Porterfield, 1 run. 95/2

20.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 94/2

20.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 94/2

19.6 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 94/2

19.5 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 94/2

19.4 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 94/2

19.3 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 94/2

19.2 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 94/2

19.1 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 92/2

18.6 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 91/2

18.5 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 91/2

18.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 91/2

18.3 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 90/2

18.2 A Vala to Ed Joyce, FOUR. 89/2

18.1 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 85/2

17.6 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 85/2

17.5 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 84/2

17.4 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 84/2

17.3 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 82/2

17.2 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 82/2

17.1 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 82/2

16.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 82/2

16.5 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 82/2

16.4 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 81/2

16.3 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 81/2

16.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 81/2

16.1 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 80/2

15.6 C Soper to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 79/2

15.5 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 77/2

15.4 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 76/2

15.3 C Soper to A Balbirnie, OUT b Chad Soper. Ireland have lost their second wicket. 76/2

15.2 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 76/1

15.1 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 76/1

14.6 M Dai to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 76/1

14.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 75/1

14.4 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 74/1

14.3 M Dai to W Porterfield, FOUR. 74/1

14.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 70/1

14.1 M Dai to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 70/1

13.6 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 69/1

13.5 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 69/1

13.4 C Soper to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 69/1

13.3 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 68/1

13.2 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 68/1

13.1 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 68/1

12.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 68/1

12.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 68/1

12.4 M Dai to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 68/1

12.3 M Dai to A Balbirnie, No run. 67/1

12.2 M Dai to A Balbirnie, No run. 67/1

12.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 67/1

11.6 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 66/1

11.5 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 66/1

11.4 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 66/1

11.3 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 66/1

11.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 66/1

11.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 65/1

10.6 C Amini to W Porterfield, 1 run. 65/1

10.5 C Amini to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 64/1

10.4 C Amini to W Porterfield, 1 run. 63/1

10.3 C Amini to W Porterfield, FOUR. 62/1

10.2 C Amini to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 58/1

10.1 C Amini to A Balbirnie, No run. 57/1

9.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 57/1

9.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 57/1

9.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 57/1

9.3 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 57/1

9.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 55/1

9.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 55/1

8.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 55/1

8.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 54/1

8.4 M Dai to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 54/1

8.3 M Dai to A Balbirnie, No run. 53/1

8.2 M Dai to A Balbirnie, No run. 53/1

8.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 53/1

7.6 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 52/1

7.5 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 52/1

7.4 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 52/1

7.3 A Vala to P Stirling, OUT c Lega Siaka b Assad Vala. Ireland have lost their first wicket. 52/1

7.2 A Vala to P Stirling, No run. 52/0

7.1 A Vala to P Stirling, 2 runs. 52/0

6.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 50/0

6.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 50/0

6.4 M Dai to W Porterfield, FOUR. 50/0

6.3 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 46/0

6.2 M Dai to P Stirling, 1 run. 46/0

6.1 M Dai to P Stirling, FOUR. 45/0

5.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 41/0

5.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 41/0

5.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 41/0

5.3 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 39/0

5.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 37/0

5.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 37/0

4.6 M Dai to P Stirling, No run. 37/0

4.5 M Dai to P Stirling, No run. 37/0

4.4 M Dai to P Stirling, 2 runs. 37/0

4.3 M Dai to P Stirling, No run. 35/0

4.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 35/0

4.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 34/0

4.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, Wide. 34/0

3.6 N Vanua to P Stirling, FOUR. 33/0

3.5 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 29/0

3.4 N Vanua to P Stirling, FOUR. 29/0

3.3 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 25/0

3.2 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 25/0

3.1 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 25/0

2.6 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 25/0

2.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, FOUR. 25/0

2.4 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 21/0

2.3 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 21/0

2.2 A Nao to P Stirling, 3 runs. 21/0

2.1 A Nao to P Stirling, No run. 18/0

1.6 N Vanua to W Porterfield, FOUR. 18/0

1.5 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 14/0

1.4 N Vanua to P Stirling, 1 run. 14/0

1.3 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 13/0

1.2 N Vanua to P Stirling, FOUR. 13/0

1.1 N Vanua to P Stirling, 2 runs. 9/0

0.6 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 7/0

0.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 7/0

0.4 A Nao to W Porterfield, FOUR. 5/0

0.3 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 1/0

0.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 1/0

0.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 1/0

0.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, Wide. 1/0

First Published: March 6, 2018, 1:22 PM IST