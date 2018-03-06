Live Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier, Papua New Guinea vs Ireland in Harare

Preview:
Ireland will be looking for their second win on the trot in the tournament while Papua New Guinea will be eyeing their first win when the two teams collide in the in Harare on Tuesday. reland strolled to a commanding victory over the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 in Harare on Sunday, winning by 93 runs via the DLS Method. Skipper Andy Balbirnie had earlier held Ireland's innings together with a 75-ball 68, and the Netherlands could never take control of some impressive Ireland bowling. After Ireland posted 268/7 from 50 overs in the first innings, the second innings was delayed courtesy of a shower during the interval. Thankfully, it didn't prove too disruptive, but the Netherlands were set a revised target of 243 to win from 41 overs. They got off to a disastrous start when Max O'Dowd was bowled by Tim Murtagh for a golden duck. Not too long after, fellow opener Wesley Barresi was caught behind for Murtagh's second scalp, as the Netherlands were left floundering on 25/2.
Ben Cooper and Ryan ten Doeschate attempted to steady the ship but run-rate began to be an issue. Eleven overs into the chase, the Netherlands had only managed three boundaries, hampered by a damp outfield. Cooper succumbed to the pressure after mistiming a pull shot off Barry McCarthy, skying it high before being caught by Will Porterfield, leaving the Netherlands on 50/3 from 12 overs. Peter Borran was then calamitously run out by Kevin O'Brien before the same man trapped ten Doeschate lbw. Both O'Brien and George Dockrell proved very difficult to get away. Roelof van der Merwe was then tempted by a Boyd Rankin full toss, but only managed to flick it off his pads straight to Ed Joyce at fine leg, before Pieter Seelaar edged one behind off the bowling of McCarthy. The Ireland bowler then took a spectacular diving catch off the bowling of Tim Murtagh at deep mid-on to dismiss Scott Edwards. Timm van der Gugten, who had earlier taken three wickets, offered some resistance for the Dutch tail, and when Paul van Meekeren was caught by Gary Wilson off the bowling of Kevin O'Brien, he decided to smash back-to-back sixes over the mid-wicket boundary. However, he was soon caught by Dockrell in the deep off the bowling of Boyd Rankin to secure victory for the Irish, finishing as the Netherlands' top-scorer with 33.
Playing XIs:
Papua New Guinea: Vani Morea, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Charles Amini, Jack Vare (wk), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao
Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Niall O Brien (wk), Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh
Commentary (Ireland innings)
49.1 A Nao to G Wilson, FOUR. 237/6
48.6 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 233/6
48.5 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 233/6
48.4 N Vanua to G Dockrell, FOUR. 233/6
48.3 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 229/6
48.2 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 229/6
48.1 N Vanua to G Wilson, 1 run. 229/6
47.6 A Nao to G Wilson, 1 run. 228/6
47.5 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 227/6
47.4 A Nao to G Dockrell, 1 run. 227/6
47.3 A Nao to G Dockrell, No run. 226/6
47.2 A Nao to G Dockrell, No run. 226/6
47.1 A Nao to G Dockrell, No run. 226/6
46.6 N Vanua to G Wilson, 2 runs. 226/6
46.5 N Vanua to G Wilson, No run. 224/6
46.4 N Vanua to G Wilson, No run. 224/6
46.3 N Vanua to G Dockrell, 1 run. 224/6
46.2 N Vanua to G Wilson, 1 run. 223/6
46.1 N Vanua to G Dockrell, 1 run. 222/6
45.6 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 221/6
45.5 A Nao to G Dockrell, 1 run. 221/6
45.4 A Nao to G Wilson, 1 run. 220/6
45.3 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 219/6
45.3 A Nao to G Dockrell, 2 Wides. 219/6
45.2 A Nao to G Dockrell, No run. 217/6
45.1 A Nao to G Wilson, 1 run. 217/6
44.6 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 216/6
44.5 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 216/6
44.4 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 216/6
44.3 N Vanua to G Dockrell, No run. 216/6
44.2 N Vanua to K O'Brien, OUT b Norman Vanua. Ireland have lost their sixth wicket. 216/6
44.1 N Vanua to K O'Brien, 2 runs. 216/5
43.6 A Nao to K O'Brien, 1 run. 214/5
43.5 A Nao to G Wilson, 1 run. 213/5
43.4 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 212/5
43.3 A Nao to G Wilson, No run. 212/5
43.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, OUT c Charles Amini b Alei Nao. Ireland have lost their fifth wicket. 212/5
43.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 212/4
42.6 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 212/4
42.5 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 211/4
42.4 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 209/4
42.3 N Vanua to K O'Brien, 1 run. 207/4
42.2 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 206/4
42.1 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 205/4
41.6 C Soper to K O'Brien, 2 runs. 205/4
41.5 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 203/4
41.4 C Soper to K O'Brien, 1 run. 202/4
41.3 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 201/4
41.2 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 200/4
41.1 C Soper to K O'Brien, 1 run. 200/4
40.6 N Vanua to K O'Brien, 1 run. 199/4
40.5 N Vanua to K O'Brien, No run. 198/4
40.4 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 198/4
40.3 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 197/4
40.2 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 197/4
40.1 N Vanua to K O'Brien, 1 run. 197/4
39.6 C Soper to K O'Brien, 1 run. 196/4
39.5 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 195/4
39.4 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 194/4
39.3 C Soper to W Porterfield, FOUR. 194/4
39.2 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 190/4
39.1 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 190/4
38.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 190/4
38.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 189/4
38.4 A Vala to K O'Brien, 1 run. 189/4
38.3 A Vala to N O'Brien, OUT lbw b Assad Vala. Ireland have lost their fourth wicket. 188/4
38.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 188/3
38.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 187/3
37.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 187/3
37.5 M Dai to N O'Brien, 1 run. 186/3
37.4 M Dai to N O'Brien, No run. 185/3
37.3 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 185/3
37.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 184/3
37.1 M Dai to Ed Joyce, OUT c Alei Nao b Mahuru Dai. Ireland have lost their third wicket. 184/3
36.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 184/2
36.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 182/2
36.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, FOUR. 182/2
36.3 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 178/2
36.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 177/2
36.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 176/2
35.6 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 176/2
35.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 174/2
35.4 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 173/2
35.3 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 172/2
35.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 172/2
35.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 171/2
34.6 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 171/2
34.5 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 170/2
34.4 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, No run. 169/2
34.3 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 169/2
34.2 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 168/2
34.1 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 167/2
33.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 166/2
33.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 165/2
33.4 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 165/2
33.3 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 165/2
33.2 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 165/2
33.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 164/2
32.6 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, FOUR. 163/2
32.5 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, No run. 159/2
32.4 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 159/2
32.3 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 158/2
32.2 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 156/2
32.1 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 155/2
31.6 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 154/2
31.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 154/2
31.4 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 153/2
31.3 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 153/2
31.2 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 152/2
31.1 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 152/2
30.6 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 152/2
30.5 N Vanua to W Porterfield, Leg bye. 151/2
30.4 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 150/2
30.3 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 150/2
30.2 N Vanua to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 149/2
30.1 N Vanua to W Porterfield, 1 run. 147/2
29.6 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 146/2
29.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 146/2
29.4 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 145/2
29.3 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 144/2
29.2 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 144/2
29.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 144/2
28.6 C Amini to W Porterfield, 1 run. 143/2
28.5 C Amini to W Porterfield, FOUR. 142/2
28.4 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 138/2
28.3 C Amini to W Porterfield, FOUR. 138/2
28.2 C Amini to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 134/2
28.1 C Amini to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 133/2
27.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 131/2
27.5 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 131/2
27.4 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 130/2
27.3 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 130/2
27.2 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 130/2
27.1 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 128/2
26.6 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 128/2
26.5 C Amini to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 128/2
26.4 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 126/2
26.3 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 126/2
26.2 C Amini to W Porterfield, No run. 126/2
26.1 C Amini to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 126/2
25.6 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 125/2
25.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 124/2
25.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 123/2
25.3 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 123/2
25.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, FOUR. 123/2
25.1 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 119/2
24.6 A Nao to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 118/2
24.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, 1 run. 117/2
24.4 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 116/2
24.3 A Nao to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 116/2
24.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, 1 run. 115/2
24.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 114/2
23.6 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 114/2
23.5 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 114/2
23.4 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 114/2
23.3 C Soper to Ed Joyce, FOUR. 114/2
23.2 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 110/2
23.1 C Soper to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 109/2
22.6 A Nao to Ed Joyce, No run. 107/2
22.5 A Nao to Ed Joyce, No run. 107/2
22.4 A Nao to Ed Joyce, No run. 107/2
22.3 A Nao to Ed Joyce, No run. 107/2
22.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, Leg bye. 107/2
22.1 A Nao to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 106/2
21.6 C Soper to W Porterfield, FOUR. 105/2
21.5 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 101/2
21.4 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 101/2
21.3 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 101/2
21.2 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 101/2
21.1 C Soper to Ed Joyce, FOUR. 100/2
20.6 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 96/2
20.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 96/2
20.4 A Nao to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 96/2
20.3 A Nao to W Porterfield, 1 run. 95/2
20.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 94/2
20.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 94/2
19.6 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 94/2
19.5 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 94/2
19.4 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 94/2
19.3 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 94/2
19.2 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 94/2
19.1 C Soper to W Porterfield, 1 run. 92/2
18.6 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 91/2
18.5 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 91/2
18.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 91/2
18.3 A Vala to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 90/2
18.2 A Vala to Ed Joyce, FOUR. 89/2
18.1 A Vala to Ed Joyce, No run. 85/2
17.6 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 85/2
17.5 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 84/2
17.4 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 2 runs. 84/2
17.3 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 82/2
17.2 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 82/2
17.1 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 82/2
16.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 82/2
16.5 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 82/2
16.4 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 81/2
16.3 M Dai to Ed Joyce, No run. 81/2
16.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 81/2
16.1 M Dai to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 80/2
15.6 C Soper to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 79/2
15.5 C Soper to Ed Joyce, 1 run. 77/2
15.4 C Soper to Ed Joyce, No run. 76/2
15.3 C Soper to A Balbirnie, OUT b Chad Soper. Ireland have lost their second wicket. 76/2
15.2 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 76/1
15.1 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 76/1
14.6 M Dai to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 76/1
14.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 75/1
14.4 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 74/1
14.3 M Dai to W Porterfield, FOUR. 74/1
14.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 70/1
14.1 M Dai to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 70/1
13.6 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 69/1
13.5 C Soper to W Porterfield, No run. 69/1
13.4 C Soper to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 69/1
13.3 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 68/1
13.2 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 68/1
13.1 C Soper to A Balbirnie, No run. 68/1
12.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 68/1
12.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 68/1
12.4 M Dai to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 68/1
12.3 M Dai to A Balbirnie, No run. 67/1
12.2 M Dai to A Balbirnie, No run. 67/1
12.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 67/1
11.6 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 66/1
11.5 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 66/1
11.4 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 66/1
11.3 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 66/1
11.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, 1 run. 66/1
11.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 65/1
10.6 C Amini to W Porterfield, 1 run. 65/1
10.5 C Amini to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 64/1
10.4 C Amini to W Porterfield, 1 run. 63/1
10.3 C Amini to W Porterfield, FOUR. 62/1
10.2 C Amini to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 58/1
10.1 C Amini to A Balbirnie, No run. 57/1
9.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 57/1
9.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 57/1
9.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 57/1
9.3 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 57/1
9.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 55/1
9.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 55/1
8.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 55/1
8.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 54/1
8.4 M Dai to A Balbirnie, 1 run. 54/1
8.3 M Dai to A Balbirnie, No run. 53/1
8.2 M Dai to A Balbirnie, No run. 53/1
8.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 53/1
7.6 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 52/1
7.5 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 52/1
7.4 A Vala to A Balbirnie, No run. 52/1
7.3 A Vala to P Stirling, OUT c Lega Siaka b Assad Vala. Ireland have lost their first wicket. 52/1
7.2 A Vala to P Stirling, No run. 52/0
7.1 A Vala to P Stirling, 2 runs. 52/0
6.6 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 50/0
6.5 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 50/0
6.4 M Dai to W Porterfield, FOUR. 50/0
6.3 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 46/0
6.2 M Dai to P Stirling, 1 run. 46/0
6.1 M Dai to P Stirling, FOUR. 45/0
5.6 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 41/0
5.5 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 41/0
5.4 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 41/0
5.3 A Vala to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 39/0
5.2 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 37/0
5.1 A Vala to W Porterfield, No run. 37/0
4.6 M Dai to P Stirling, No run. 37/0
4.5 M Dai to P Stirling, No run. 37/0
4.4 M Dai to P Stirling, 2 runs. 37/0
4.3 M Dai to P Stirling, No run. 35/0
4.2 M Dai to W Porterfield, 1 run. 35/0
4.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, No run. 34/0
4.1 M Dai to W Porterfield, Wide. 34/0
3.6 N Vanua to P Stirling, FOUR. 33/0
3.5 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 29/0
3.4 N Vanua to P Stirling, FOUR. 29/0
3.3 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 25/0
3.2 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 25/0
3.1 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 25/0
2.6 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 25/0
2.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, FOUR. 25/0
2.4 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 21/0
2.3 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 21/0
2.2 A Nao to P Stirling, 3 runs. 21/0
2.1 A Nao to P Stirling, No run. 18/0
1.6 N Vanua to W Porterfield, FOUR. 18/0
1.5 N Vanua to W Porterfield, No run. 14/0
1.4 N Vanua to P Stirling, 1 run. 14/0
1.3 N Vanua to P Stirling, No run. 13/0
1.2 N Vanua to P Stirling, FOUR. 13/0
1.1 N Vanua to P Stirling, 2 runs. 9/0
0.6 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 7/0
0.5 A Nao to W Porterfield, 2 runs. 7/0
0.4 A Nao to W Porterfield, FOUR. 5/0
0.3 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 1/0
0.2 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 1/0
0.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, No run. 1/0
0.1 A Nao to W Porterfield, Wide. 1/0