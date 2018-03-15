Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, United Arab Emirates vs Scotland, Super Sixes Match 2 in Bulawayo

Preview:
The second match of the Super Sixes, between Scotland and United Arab Emirates at Queens Park Club in Bulawayo, should make for a fascinating contest. Both sides have had a contrasting ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 so far. While Scotland have been clinical in all their group games, winning three and tying their last encounter with Zimbabwe, UAE have blown hot and cold, with impressive performances against the Netherlands and Windies, but a big 226-run loss (DLS method) in their last game against Ireland. On the face of it, Scotland seem better placed. Their bowlers have stood up on every occasion, and they are the only team to have bowled out their opposition in each of the four games. Their batters too have responded competently and got the job done on most occasions. UAE, though, have been unpredictable so far and it is this unpredictable nature that makes them a threat. In their opening game, they brushed aside PNG by 56 runs (DLS method) and in the second encounter against Windies, despite giving away 357/4, the batters fought valiantly to get to 297/6. Then came a convincing six-wicket victory over the Netherlands, which was followed by the meek surrender against Ireland. Coming into the Super Sixes carrying no points, they will have to be at their best to topple a side of the calibre of Scotland and keep alive their hopes of progression. One thing in their favour is the nature of the pitch. Queens Park Club has been known to aid turn, and with Rohan Mustafa in prime form, spin might trouble the Scottish side. The other headache for Scotland is the form of their opener Matthew Cross, who has scores of 18, 2, 14 and 13 so far in the tournament. Despite the bowlers restricting the opposition to relatively low scores, bar the opening game against Afghanistan, Scotland have lost too many wickets in chases. In the business end of the tournament, there will be no room for mistakes.Scotland will once again rely on their bowlers, Alasdair Evans, Tom Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif and Richie Berrington, to come up with the goods. With batsmen from both sides struggling, it might come down to which team bowls better that decides the fate of this Super Six encounter.
Scotland: Matthew Cross(wk), Kyle Coetzer(c), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, Chris Sole, Bradley Wheal
United Arab Emirates: Ashfaq Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa(c), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Boota(wk), Adnan Mufti, Mohammad Naveed, Imran Haider, Zahoor Khan
47.4 S Sharif to M Naveed, OUT c Calum MacLeod b Safyaan Sharif. United Arab Emirates have been bowled out. 249/10
47.3 S Sharif to Z Khan, 1 run. 249/9
47.2 S Sharif to M Naveed, 1 run. 248/9
47.1 S Sharif to M Naveed, No run. 247/9
47.1 S Sharif to M Naveed, Wide. 247/9
46.6 B Wheal to Z Khan, No run. 246/9
46.5 B Wheal to Z Khan, No run. 246/9
46.4 B Wheal to Z Khan, No run. 246/9
46.3 B Wheal to I Haider, OUT run out (Brad Wheal). United Arab Emirates have lost their ninth wicket. 246/9
46.2 B Wheal to A Raza, OUT lbw b Brad Wheal. United Arab Emirates have lost their eighth wicket. 246/8
46.1 B Wheal to M Naveed, 1 run. 246/7
45.6 M Watt to M Naveed, 1 run. 245/7
45.5 M Watt to M Naveed, No run. 244/7
45.4 M Watt to A Raza, 1 run. 244/7
45.3 M Watt to A Raza, 2 runs. 243/7
45.2 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 241/7
45.1 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 241/7
44.6 M Leask to M Naveed, No run. 241/7
44.5 M Leask to A Raza, 1 run. 241/7
44.4 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 240/7
44.3 M Leask to A Raza, FOUR. 240/7
44.2 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 236/7
44.1 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 236/7
43.6 C Sole to M Naveed, 2 runs. 236/7
43.5 C Sole to A Raza, 1 run. 234/7
43.4 C Sole to A Raza, 2 runs. 233/7
43.3 C Sole to A Raza, 2 runs. 231/7
43.3 C Sole to M Naveed, No ball. 229/7
43.2 C Sole to M Naveed, No run. 227/7
43.2 C Sole to M Naveed, 5 Wides. 227/7
43.1 C Sole to M Usman, OUT c Mark Watt b Chris Sole. United Arab Emirates have lost their seventh wicket. 222/7
42.6 M Leask to M Usman, 1 run. 222/6
42.5 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 221/6
42.4 M Leask to A Raza, 1 run. 221/6
42.3 M Leask to M Usman, 1 run. 220/6
42.2 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 219/6
42.1 M Leask to A Raza, 1 run. 219/6
41.6 C Sole to M Usman, FOUR. 218/6
41.5 C Sole to M Usman, 2 runs. 214/6
41.4 C Sole to A Raza, 1 run. 212/6
41.3 C Sole to A Raza, No run. 211/6
41.2 C Sole to M Usman, 1 run. 211/6
41.1 C Sole to A Raza, 1 run. 210/6
40.6 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 209/6
40.5 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 209/6
40.4 M Leask to A Raza, 1 run. 209/6
40.3 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 208/6
40.2 M Leask to M Usman, 1 run. 208/6
40.1 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 207/6
39.6 S Sharif to A Raza, No run. 207/6
39.5 S Sharif to M Usman, 1 run. 207/6
39.4 S Sharif to M Usman, No run. 206/6
39.3 S Sharif to A Raza, 1 run. 206/6
39.2 S Sharif to A Raza, FOUR. 205/6
39.1 S Sharif to A Raza, No run. 201/6
38.6 M Watt to M Usman, No run. 201/6
38.5 M Watt to M Usman, No run. 201/6
38.4 M Watt to M Usman, 2 runs. 201/6
38.3 M Watt to A Raza, 1 run. 199/6
38.2 M Watt to M Usman, 1 run. 198/6
38.1 M Watt to A Raza, 1 run. 197/6
37.6 S Sharif to M Usman, No run. 196/6
37.5 S Sharif to M Usman, No run. 196/6
37.5 S Sharif to M Usman, Wide. 196/6
37.4 S Sharif to M Usman, No run. 195/6
37.3 S Sharif to A Raza, 1 run. 195/6
37.2 S Sharif to A Raza, No run. 194/6
37.1 S Sharif to A Raza, No run. 194/6
36.6 M Watt to A Raza, 1 run. 194/6
36.5 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 193/6
36.4 M Watt to M Usman, 3 runs. 193/6
36.3 M Watt to A Raza, 1 run. 190/6
36.2 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 189/6
36.1 M Watt to A Raza, 2 runs. 189/6
35.6 C MacLeod to M Usman, No run. 187/6
35.5 C MacLeod to A Raza, Leg bye. 187/6
35.4 C MacLeod to A Raza, No run. 186/6
35.3 C MacLeod to M Usman, 1 run. 186/6
35.2 C MacLeod to A Raza, 1 run. 185/6
35.1 C MacLeod to M Usman, 1 run. 184/6
34.6 B Wheal to A Raza, FOUR. 183/6
34.5 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 179/6
34.4 B Wheal to M Usman, 1 run. 179/6
34.3 B Wheal to A Raza, 1 run. 178/6
34.2 B Wheal to M Usman, 1 run. 177/6
34.1 B Wheal to M Usman, No run. 176/6
33.6 C MacLeod to A Raza, No run. 176/6
33.5 C MacLeod to A Raza, No run. 176/6
33.4 C MacLeod to M Usman, 1 run. 176/6
33.3 C MacLeod to M Usman, FOUR. 175/6
33.2 C MacLeod to M Usman, FOUR. 171/6
33.1 C MacLeod to M Usman, No run. 167/6
32.6 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 167/6
32.5 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 167/6
32.4 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 167/6
32.3 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 167/6
32.2 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 167/6
32.1 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 167/6
31.6 C MacLeod to M Usman, No run. 167/6
31.5 C MacLeod to A Raza, 1 run. 167/6
31.4 C MacLeod to A Raza, No run. 166/6
31.4 C MacLeod to A Raza, Wide. 166/6
31.3 C MacLeod to M Usman, 1 run. 165/6
31.2 C MacLeod to M Usman, No run. 164/6
31.1 C MacLeod to M Usman, No run. 164/6
30.6 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 164/6
30.5 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 164/6
30.4 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 164/6
30.3 B Wheal to A Raza, No run. 164/6
30.2 B Wheal to M Usman, 1 run. 164/6
30.1 B Wheal to M Usman, No run. 163/6
29.6 C MacLeod to A Raza, No run. 163/6
29.5 C MacLeod to A Raza, No run. 163/6
29.5 C MacLeod to A Raza, Wide. 163/6
29.4 C MacLeod to A Raza, No run. 162/6
29.3 C MacLeod to M Usman, 1 run. 162/6
29.2 C MacLeod to M Usman, No run. 161/6
29.1 C MacLeod to M Usman, No run. 161/6
28.6 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 161/6
28.5 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 161/6
28.4 M Leask to M Usman, 1 run. 161/6
28.3 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 160/6
28.2 M Leask to M Usman, 2 runs. 160/6
28.1 M Leask to M Usman, FOUR. 158/6
27.6 M Watt to M Usman, 1 run. 154/6
27.5 M Watt to M Usman, No run. 153/6
27.4 M Watt to A Raza, 1 run. 153/6
27.3 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 152/6
27.2 M Watt to A Raza, 4 Byes. 152/6
27.1 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 148/6
26.6 M Leask to M Usman, 2 runs. 148/6
26.6 M Leask to M Usman, Wide. 146/6
26.5 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 145/6
26.4 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 145/6
26.3 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 145/6
26.2 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 145/6
26.1 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 145/6
25.6 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 145/6
25.5 M Watt to A Raza, FOUR. 145/6
25.4 M Watt to A Raza, 2 runs. 141/6
25.3 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 139/6
25.2 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 139/6
25.1 M Watt to M Usman, 1 run. 139/6
24.6 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 138/6
24.5 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 138/6
24.4 M Leask to M Usman, 1 run. 138/6
24.3 M Leask to A Raza, 1 run. 137/6
24.2 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 136/6
24.1 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 136/6
23.6 M Watt to M Usman, No run. 136/6
23.5 M Watt to A Raza, 1 run. 136/6
23.4 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 135/6
23.3 M Watt to A Raza, No run. 135/6
23.2 M Watt to M Usman, 1 run. 135/6
23.1 M Watt to A Raza, 1 run. 134/6
22.6 M Leask to A Raza, 1 run. 133/6
22.5 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 132/6
22.4 M Leask to M Usman, 1 run. 132/6
22.3 M Leask to A Raza, 1 run. 131/6
22.2 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 130/6
22.1 M Leask to A Raza, No run. 130/6
21.6 C Sole to A Raza, 1 run. 130/6
21.5 C Sole to M Usman, 1 run. 129/6
21.4 C Sole to M Usman, FOUR. 128/6
21.3 C Sole to M Usman, No run. 124/6
21.2 C Sole to M Usman, FOUR. 124/6
21.1 C Sole to M Usman, No run. 120/6
20.6 M Leask to M Usman, 1 run. 120/6
20.5 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 119/6
20.4 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 119/6
20.3 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 119/6
20.2 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 119/6
20.1 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 119/6
19.6 C Sole to A Raza, No run. 119/6
19.5 C Sole to A Raza, No run. 119/6
19.4 C Sole to A Raza, No run. 119/6
19.4 C Sole to A Raza, Wide. 119/6
19.3 C Sole to M Usman, 1 run. 118/6
19.2 C Sole to M Usman, No run. 117/6
19.1 C Sole to M Boota, OUT c George Munsey b Chris Sole. United Arab Emirates have lost their sixth wicket. 117/6
18.6 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 117/5
18.5 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 117/5
18.4 M Leask to M Usman, No run. 117/5
18.3 M Leask to M Boota, 1 run. 117/5
18.2 M Leask to M Boota, No run. 116/5
18.1 M Leask to M Boota, No run. 116/5
17.6 C Sole to M Boota, 1 run. 116/5
17.5 C Sole to M Boota, No run. 115/5
17.4 C Sole to M Boota, No run. 115/5
17.3 C Sole to M Usman, 1 run. 115/5
17.2 C Sole to M Usman, FOUR. 114/5
17.1 C Sole to M Usman, SIX. 110/5
16.6 M Watt to M Usman, 1 run. 104/5
16.5 M Watt to M Boota, 1 run. 103/5
16.4 M Watt to M Usman, 1 run. 102/5
16.4 M Watt to M Usman, Wide. 101/5
16.3 M Watt to M Boota, 1 run. 100/5
16.2 M Watt to M Usman, 1 run. 99/5
16.1 M Watt to M Usman, No run. 98/5
15.6 S Sharif to M Usman, Leg bye. 98/5
15.6 S Sharif to M Boota, No ball. 97/5
15.5 S Sharif to M Boota, No run. 95/5
15.4 S Sharif to M Usman, 1 run. 95/5
15.3 S Sharif to M Usman, No run. 94/5
15.2 S Sharif to M Usman, No run. 94/5
15.1 S Sharif to M Usman, No run. 94/5
14.6 M Watt to M Boota, No run. 94/5
14.5 M Watt to M Boota, No run. 94/5
14.4 M Watt to M Boota, No run. 94/5
14.3 M Watt to M Usman, 1 run. 94/5
14.2 M Watt to M Usman, No run. 93/5
14.1 M Watt to M Usman, No run. 93/5
13.6 S Sharif to M Boota, No run. 93/5
13.5 S Sharif to M Boota, No run. 93/5
13.4 S Sharif to S Anwar, OUT b Safyaan Sharif. United Arab Emirates have lost their fifth wicket. 93/5
13.3 S Sharif to S Anwar, No run. 93/4
13.2 S Sharif to S Anwar, FOUR. 93/4
13.1 S Sharif to S Anwar, No run. 89/4
12.6 M Watt to M Usman, SIX. 89/4
12.5 M Watt to M Usman, No run. 83/4
12.4 M Watt to A Mufti, OUT lbw b Mark Watt. United Arab Emirates have lost their fourth wicket. 83/4
12.3 M Watt to A Mufti, No run. 83/3
12.2 M Watt to A Mufti, FOUR. 83/3
12.1 M Watt to A Mufti, No run. 79/3
11.6 S Sharif to A Mufti, 1 run. 79/3
11.5 S Sharif to S Anwar, 1 run. 78/3
11.4 S Sharif to A Mufti, 1 run. 77/3
11.3 S Sharif to A Mufti, No run. 76/3
11.2 S Sharif to A Mufti, FOUR. 76/3
11.1 S Sharif to A Mufti, No run. 72/3
10.6 B Wheal to S Anwar, FOUR. 72/3
10.5 B Wheal to S Anwar, FOUR. 68/3
10.4 B Wheal to S Anwar, No run. 64/3
10.3 B Wheal to C Suri, OUT c Matthew Cross b Brad Wheal. United Arab Emirates have lost their third wicket. 64/3
10.2 B Wheal to A Mufti, 1 run. 64/2
10.1 B Wheal to A Mufti, No run. 63/2
9.6 C Sole to C Suri, No run. 63/2
9.5 C Sole to C Suri, No run. 63/2
9.4 C Sole to C Suri, No run. 63/2
9.3 C Sole to C Suri, No run. 63/2
9.2 C Sole to C Suri, No run. 63/2
9.1 C Sole to A Ahmed, OUT c Craig Wallace b Chris Sole. United Arab Emirates have lost their second wicket. 63/2
8.6 B Wheal to A Mufti, No run. 63/1
8.5 B Wheal to A Mufti, No run. 63/1
8.4 B Wheal to A Mufti, No run. 63/1
8.3 B Wheal to A Ahmed, 1 run. 63/1
8.2 B Wheal to A Ahmed, No run. 62/1
8.1 B Wheal to A Ahmed, No run. 62/1
7.6 C Sole to R Mustafa, OUT c Michael Leask b Chris Sole. United Arab Emirates have lost their first wicket. 62/1
7.5 C Sole to A Ahmed, 1 run. 62/0
7.4 C Sole to A Ahmed, No run. 61/0
7.3 C Sole to A Ahmed, FOUR. 61/0
7.2 C Sole to A Ahmed, No run. 57/0
7.1 C Sole to A Ahmed, No run. 57/0
6.6 M Watt to A Ahmed, 1 run. 57/0
6.5 M Watt to A Ahmed, No run. 56/0
6.4 M Watt to R Mustafa, 1 run. 56/0
6.3 M Watt to R Mustafa, No run. 55/0
6.2 M Watt to R Mustafa, FOUR. 55/0
6.1 Select to A Ahmed, 1 run. 51/0
5.6 C Sole to R Mustafa, SIX. 50/0
5.5 C Sole to R Mustafa, FOUR. 44/0
5.4 C Sole to R Mustafa, SIX. 40/0
5.3 C Sole to R Mustafa, No run. 34/0
5.2 C Sole to R Mustafa, No run. 34/0
5.1 C Sole to R Mustafa, No run. 34/0
4.6 B Wheal to A Ahmed, SIX. 34/0
4.5 B Wheal to A Ahmed, No run. 28/0
4.5 B Wheal to A Ahmed, Wide. 28/0
4.4 B Wheal to A Ahmed, 2 runs. 27/0
4.3 B Wheal to A Ahmed, No run. 25/0
4.2 B Wheal to A Ahmed, No run. 25/0
4.1 B Wheal to A Ahmed, No run. 25/0
3.6 S Sharif to A Ahmed, 1 run. 25/0
3.5 S Sharif to A Ahmed, No run. 24/0
3.4 S Sharif to A Ahmed, FOUR. 24/0
3.3 S Sharif to A Ahmed, No run. 20/0
3.2 S Sharif to A Ahmed, No run. 20/0
3.1 S Sharif to R Mustafa, 1 run. 20/0
2.6 B Wheal to A Ahmed, FOUR. 19/0
2.5 B Wheal to A Ahmed, No run. 15/0
2.4 B Wheal to A Ahmed, FOUR. 15/0
2.3 B Wheal to R Mustafa, 1 run. 11/0
2.2 B Wheal to R Mustafa, No run. 10/0
2.1 B Wheal to R Mustafa, No run. 10/0
1.6 S Sharif to A Ahmed, No run. 10/0
1.5 S Sharif to A Ahmed, No run. 10/0
1.4 S Sharif to A Ahmed, No run. 10/0
1.3 S Sharif to R Mustafa, 1 run. 10/0
1.2 S Sharif to R Mustafa, No run. 9/0
1.1 S Sharif to A Ahmed, 1 run. 9/0
0.6 B Wheal to R Mustafa, No run. 8/0
0.5 B Wheal to R Mustafa, No run. 8/0
0.4 B Wheal to R Mustafa, FOUR. 8/0
0.3 B Wheal to R Mustafa, No run. 4/0
0.2 B Wheal to R Mustafa, FOUR. 4/0
0.1 B Wheal to R Mustafa, No run. 0/0