Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, West Indies vs Ireland in Harare

File image of West Indies cricket team. (Getty Image)

That's all we have from this game. Rejoice for the Windies but all is not lost for Ireland. They still have a game to go and will be up against UAE. Do join us for that game on 12th March, 2018 at 0930 Local (0730 GMT). Until then, goodbye and cheers!

Ireland skipper, William Porterfield straightaway blames those dropped chances to be the big reason for their loss. Feels they were pretty much on top when they had picked up 5 quick wickets but once again rues the dropped catches which let the game slip away. Ends by saying that they had to pull their socks up and will look to give their all to grab those two points.

Smiling Windies skipper, Jason Holder says it's a good feeling to have qualified for the next stage. Credits Ireland for the way they have played. States they can't put any foot wrong now and that they don't want to be complacent. Is proud of his boys for their effort and calls each and every game as an important one. Admits they need to improve their batting department as they have struggled to get a good start.

Man of the Match, Rovman Powell calls his ton a big confidence-booster and wants to keep doing it for his side. Adds it was his dream to play for the Windies and score a century, when he did today, he was all emotional. States when he came in to bat, they had over 30 overs to go and knew if he bats through, he can definitely take his team to a par score.

After removing the Irish skipper for a duck, they sneaked a couple more quickly to kill the run chase. However, Ed Joyce and Kevin O'Brien did offer some resistance and at one stage they were motoring along quite smoothly. But Kemar Roach came back well and struck twice in the same over to remove both the set batsmen and drifted the game in his side's favor. He picked up a 4-fer, while Williams wiped off the lower order to equal the tally with the former. Overall, it was a clinical win for the Windies and a rather disappointing show from the Irish. Stay tuned for the presentation.

So, the Windies qualify for the Super Six stage and the smiles on their faces sums up what this means to them. After staging a remarkable fightback, led by skipper Holder and Powell, they have ran through the Irish batting line up to make it three straight wins a row in group stages. The Windies' bowlers were really disciplined throughout the innings and never did the let the Irish side off the hook.

46.2 K Williams to A McBrine, OUT! Holder takes it! And the Men from the Caribbean seal it. Boy, look at the excitement on the faces of their players! Well played, Windies! Williams delivers a slower ball on middle and leg, Andy McBrine backs away to swing it across the line but ends up hitting it straight in the air towards long on where Jason Holder completes the proceedings. WINDIES DEFEAT IRELAND BY 52 RUNS! 205/10

46.1 K Williams to A McBrine, Fuller on the stumps, driven to mid on. 205/9

45.6 J Holder to Tim Murtagh, Fuller in length and angling in, driven back to the bowler. 205/9

45.5 J Holder to A McBrine, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 205/9

45.4 J Holder to A McBrine, Not Out! West Indies will have to wait a bit more! Fuller in length and on the pads, Andy McBrine clips it in front of square on the leg side and calls for two. There was never the second one there but still they go after it. The man from deep mid-wicket charges to the ball and returns a flat throw to Shai Hope who doesn't collect the ball and disturbs the stumps. West Indies players appeal and it's taken upstairs. Replays show Shai Hope has done a blunder here. 204/9

West Indies feel they have got their man. The run out appeal is referred upstairs.

45.3 J Holder to A McBrine, Tucked towards the man at square leg for nothing. 202/9

45.2 J Holder to Tim Murtagh, The batsman plays the pull-shot. They pick up a single. 202/9

45.1 J Holder to A McBrine, Fuller in length and angling in, clipped through the leg side for a single. 201/9

44.6 K Williams to A McBrine, Short and outside off, McBrine cuts it towards backward point who has a needless shy at the bowler's end and he misses. A single taken. 200/9

Tim Murtagh is the last man in.

44.5 K Williams to B Rankin, OUT! Second wicket from the over. Another slower one on the stumps, Rankin looks to go big as he slogs it across the line but ends up mistiming it down the ground. Holder from long on and Nurse from long off, both go after it. The latter nearly crashes into his skipper but Holder still manages to hold onto it. 199/9

44.4 K Williams to A McBrine, Pulls it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. 199/8

44.3 K Williams to A McBrine, Length ball outside off, blocked. 198/8

44.2 K Williams to A McBrine, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Andy defends. 198/8

Boyd Rankin is the new man in for Ireland.

44.1 K Williams to G Wilson, OUT! A good running catch from Nurse! West Indies just two wickets away from qualifying for the next stage! He keeps it full on off, changes the pace as well. Wilson looks to go big but miscues it big time over mid off. Ashley Nurse from long off comes sprinting in to his left and takes it with a dive forward. And the typical Williams celebration begins - signing on the notebook. 198/8

43.6 J Holder to A McBrine, Length ball, moving away from off, Andy has a tame poke at it and gets beaten comprehensively. 60 needed from 36 balls. 198/7

43.5 J Holder to A McBrine, Gets forward and defends it down. 198/7

Andy McBrine is the new man in.

43.4 J Holder to G Dockrell, OUT! Plumb! Holder is all pumped up and lets out a huge, huge roar! He goes wide of the crease and hurls it on a fuller length around off and it nips back in off the seam to ping Dockrell on the front pad right in front of the stumps. Jason turns back to appeal and gets a positive response from umpire Simon Fry. That would have crashed into middle and leg. 198/7

43.3 J Holder to G Wilson, Fuller ball on the pads, wristed through square leg for a single. 198/6

43.2 J Holder to G Dockrell, Pulls this length ball through mid-wicket and gets one to his name. 197/6

43.1 J Holder to G Dockrell, Back of a length outside off, Dockrell punches it towards point. 196/6

42.6 K Williams to G Dockrell, Shortish delivery on middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 196/6

42.5 K Williams to G Dockrell, Fuller on off, angling in, GD looks to drive but it scoots through and goes past the inside edge to the keeper on a couple of bounces. 195/6

42.4 K Williams to G Dockrell, Just past the diving Shai Hope! Williams drops it short outside off, Dockrell tries to run it down to third man but gets an edge behind. Hope dives with his right hand out but the ball evades him. Had it stuck, it would have been a splendid catch. Two taken. 195/6

42.3 K Williams to G Dockrell, Changes the pace and fires it in on middle, kept out towards the left of the bowler. 193/6

42.2 K Williams to G Wilson, Length delivery outside off, dabbed neatly down to third man for a single. 193/6

42.1 K Williams to G Dockrell, Short delivery from over the wicket, George slaps it square on the off side for a single. 192/6

Kesrick Williams to have a bowl now.

41.6 A Nurse to G Dockrell, Darted on the pads, nudged towards short fine leg for a single. 191/6

41.5 A Nurse to G Dockrell, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 190/6

41.4 A Nurse to G Wilson, Quicker one and angling in on middle and leg, a mistimed punch down to long on for a single. 190/6

41.3 A Nurse to G Wilson, FOUR! Shot! Nurse fires it full on middle and off, Wilson gets down on one knee and reverse sweeps it neatly through backward point for a much-needed boundary. 189/6

41.2 A Nurse to G Dockrell, Goes back and cuts it a bit square on the off side for a single. 185/6

41.1 A Nurse to G Dockrell, Flatter one outside off, GD comes down the track to punch it away but gets it off the edge towards backward point. 184/6

Ashley Nurse is back into the attack.

40.6 K Roach to G Dockrell, Tries the yorker but it turns out to be a low full toss, Dockrell flicks it past the man at mid-wicket for a single. Kemar Roach is done for the night. Exceptional from him as he figures read 10-3-27-4! Ireland need 74 off 54 balls. 184/6

40.5 K Roach to G Wilson, Steered away past the man at point for a single. 183/6

40.4 K Roach to G Wilson, Length outside off, punched towards cover. 182/6

40.3 K Roach to G Dockrell, Dockrell just lofts it over mid off. Didn't time it well but manages to get it over the fielder for a single. 182/6

40.2 K Roach to G Dockrell, Good length delivery on middle and off, defended from within the crease. 181/6

40.1 K Roach to G Wilson, Good running from the pair! Good length delivery angling in on middle, Wilson tucks it behind square on the leg side. The man from fine leg has a lot of ground to cover and by the time he mops it up, they take three. 181/6

Powerplay 3 signalled by the umpire. Roach to bowl out, 4/21 are his figures.

39.6 C Brathwaite to G Dockrell, FOUR! Good shot! Brathwaite digs in a short ball on middle, Dockrell swivels a bit and pulls it nicely in front of square on the leg side for a welcome boundary. 178/6

39.5 C Brathwaite to G Dockrell, Fullish delivery on off, George blocks it out gently towards the cover fielder. 174/6

39.4 C Brathwaite to G Wilson, Lets the ball come to him and then runs it down to third man for a single. 174/6

39.3 C Brathwaite to G Dockrell, Good length delivery, angling in, Dockrell looks to flick but gets it off the inner half behind square on the leg side for a single. 173/6

39.2 C Brathwaite to G Dockrell, Very close to the off stump line, GD looks to dab but ends up chopping it to the second slip fielder once again. 172/6

39.1 C Brathwaite to G Dockrell, Good length ball outside off, George plays it with an angled bat towards the second slip. 172/6

38.6 K Roach to G Wilson, Back of a length ball outside off, Wilson dabs it to the point fielder. Roach has one more to go, can he pick up a 5-fer? 172/6

38.5 K Roach to G Wilson, Slightly fuller outside off, driven towards the cover fielder. 172/6

38.4 K Roach to G Wilson, Gets a bit across and works it straight to the man at mid-wicket. 172/6

38.3 K Roach to G Wilson, Fuller in length and outside off, Gary lunges forward and block it out gently. 172/6

38.2 K Roach to G Wilson, On a length and outside off, GW shoulders his arms to it. 172/6

38.1 K Roach to G Wilson, Fuller ball outside off, Wilson stroke sit straight to the man at mid off. 172/6

37.6 C Brathwaite to G Dockrell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 172/6

37.5 C Brathwaite to G Dockrell, Digs in a short one on middle, Dockrella ducks. 172/6

37.4 C Brathwaite to G Wilson, Good length delivery outside off, punched past the cover fielder. The man from mid off gives it a chase and saves a run for his side. 172/6

37.3 C Brathwaite to G Wilson, Fuller and sprayed wider outside off, Gary doesn't play at it. 169/6

37.2 C Brathwaite to G Wilson, Wilson hops back and guides it behind point for a couple of runs. 169/6

37.1 C Brathwaite to G Wilson, On a length and outside off, Wilson pokes and misses. 167/6

George Dockrell is the new man in.

36.6 K Roach to K O'Brien, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Kemar Roach is on a roll here, he has struck twice in this over and has dented all the Irish hopes now. Both the set batsmen are out of here. He angles it in from wide of the crease, Kevin walks across to flick but misses and is rapped on the pads. Huge appeal and umpire Simon Fry raises his finger. Is that the game for the Windies? 167/6

36.5 K Roach to G Wilson, Back of a length ball outside off, dabbed down to third man to rotate strike. 167/5

36.4 K Roach to G Wilson, Outside off, left alone. 166/5

36.3 K Roach to G Wilson, Good length delivery outside off, blocked off the front foot. 166/5

Gary Wilson is the new man in. 92 needed from 82 balls.

36.2 K Roach to Ed Joyce, OUT! Gone! Kemar Roach provides the breakthrough! What a catch as well from Carlos Brathwaite. Ed Joyce, the set batsman makes his way back to the pavilion. Good length delivery from around the wicket, Ed walks across to clip it away but doesn't bother to keep it down. Brathwaite at mid-wicket dives to his left and grabs a neat catch. The Ireland dressing room now wears a worried look. 166/5

36.1 K Roach to K O'Brien, Length ball outside off, cut away through point for a single. 166/4

35.6 C Brathwaite to K O'Brien, Short and angling away, Kevin O'Brien keeps his bat face open and runs it down towards third man again. He'll keep strike. 165/4

35.5 C Brathwaite to K O'Brien, Brathwaite stays behind the line and defends it down. 164/4

35.4 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Back of a length delivery outside off, guided down to the third man fence for another single. 164/4

35.3 C Brathwaite to K O'Brien, Works it off the hips towards backward square leg for a single. 163/4

35.2 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, On a length and outside off, Ed Joyce dabs it down to third man for a single. 162/4

35.1 C Brathwaite to K O'Brien, Good length delivery on middle and leg, tucked down to fine leg for a single. 161/4

Drinks!

34.6 K Roach to Ed Joyce, Good length outside off, Joyce watchfully makes a leave. End of a good over for Ireland. 11 from it. 98 more needed from 90 now. 160/4

34.5 K Roach to K O'Brien, On a length around off, guided down to third man for a run. 160/4

34.4 K Roach to Ed Joyce, Slower ball on off, kept out towards cover for a quick run. 159/4

34.3 K Roach to K O'Brien, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 158/4

34.2 K Roach to K O'Brien, FOUR STREAKY! Back-to-back boundaries! Roach is not happy with the effort by the keeper. He lands it on a length around off, it straightens a touch. O'Brien tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge, goes underneath the hands of the diving keeper and into the third man fence. 101 more needed. 157/4

34.1 K Roach to K O'Brien, FOUR! Welcome back Roach, says Joyce. He bowls it a little shorter on middle, Kevin stands tall and slaps it over the bowler's head for a boundary. 153/4

Kemar Roach back into the attack.

33.6 J Holder to K O'Brien, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 149/4

33.5 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Another length ball and the batsman guides it down to third man for a run. 148/4

It has started to drizzle and the groundsmen have made their way out near the boundary line. Never a good sign that but for now we are fine to continue.

33.4 J Holder to K O'Brien, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 147/4

33.3 J Holder to K O'Brien, Fuller on off, driven back to the bowler. 146/4

33.2 J Holder to Ed Joyce, On a length around off, guided to point. 146/4

33.1 J Holder to Ed Joyce, FOUR! One to finish the over and one to start this over! Another short ball, the Windies bowlers are not learning here. Joyce pulls it hard through backward square leg and there is no stopping that ball. 145/4

32.6 K Williams to K O'Brien, FOUR! 117 needed now! Short and on middle, it comes at a good height for the batsman who rocks back and pulls it hard through square leg and into the fence. 141/4

32.5 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Shorter in length cut through point for a run. 137/4

32.4 K Williams to K O'Brien, Length ball outside off, guided down to third man for a run. 136/4

32.3 K Williams to K O'Brien, Slower ball on middle, eases it to mid on. 135/4

32.2 K Williams to K O'Brien, Back of a length on off, defended. 135/4

32.1 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Short and pulled! A bumper on middle, Joyce picks the length early and he pulls it towards the mid-wicket fence. However, the ball stops as it bounces due to the wetness in the outfield but the batsmen do run three. 135/4

31.6 J Holder to K O'Brien, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 132/4

31.5 J Holder to K O'Brien, Shorter in length down the leg side, O' Brien tries to pull but does not connect. 132/4

31.4 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Fifty for Joyce! His 16th in this format. He came out when his team was in trouble and now has steadied the ship. However, the job is only half done till now. His team will want him to make it big from here. He guides the ball down to third man to get to that milestone. 132/4

31.3 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Another length ball, Joyce slaps it towards mid off where the fielder makes a half top and the batsmen take two. 131/4

31.2 J Holder to Ed Joyce, On a length around off, hit towards mid off. 2 dots in a row, pressure building. 129/4

31.1 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Length ball on off, Joyce defends it solidly. 129/4

30.6 K Williams to K O'Brien, Short and wide outside off, Kevin goes after it but does not connect. 129/4

30.5 K Williams to Ed Joyce, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 129/4

30.4 K Williams to Ed Joyce, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 128/4

30.3 K Williams to K O'Brien, On the pads, flicked down to fine leg for a run. 128/4

30.2 K Williams to K O'Brien, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket. 127/4

30.1 K Williams to K O'Brien, Back of a length on off, kept out. 127/4

29.6 J Holder to Ed Joyce, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 127/4

29.5 J Holder to Ed Joyce, FOUR! 6 runs from this over uptill now! A short and on the body of the batsman. Too easy for Joyce, especially at Holder's pace. Joyce rocks back and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. 127/4

29.4 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Back of a length on off, kept out. 123/4

29.3 J Holder to Ed Joyce, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 123/4

29.2 J Holder to K O'Brien, Good length on middle, Kevin plays it with soft hands towards mid on for a quick run. 123/4

29.1 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers. 122/4

28.6 K Williams to K O'Brien, FOUR! 10 runs from the over! A full ball on off, Kevin times it beautifully down the ground and the ball races away. 137 more needed now in 126 balls. 121/4

28.5 K Williams to K O'Brien, The batsman has driven it through mid off. 117/4

28.4 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Length outside off, Joyce guides it down to third man for a run. 117/4

28.3 K Williams to K O'Brien, On the pads, flicked down to fine leg for a run. 116/4

28.2 K Williams to K O'Brien, On middle, worked to mid-wicket. 115/4

28.1 K Williams to K O'Brien, FOUR! Easy pickings! A short ball down the leg side, Kevin helps it on its way and the ball races away down to the fine leg fence. 115/4

27.6 J Holder to K O'Brien, On the pads, worked down to fine leg for a run. 111/4

27.5 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Shorter in length outside off, cut through covers for a single. 110/4

27.4 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Back of a length on off, kept out. 109/4

27.3 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Once again hits the length hard on off, the batsman keeps it out. 109/4

27.2 J Holder to Ed Joyce, On middle, worked to mid on. 109/4

27.1 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Length ball outside of, left alone. 109/4

26.6 K Williams to K O'Brien, On a length around off, coming back into the batsman. He tries to drive but gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 109/4

26.6 K Williams to K O'Brien, WIDE! Down the leg side and the umpire stretches his hands out. 109/4

26.5 K Williams to K O'Brien, On the pads, worked around the corner for a run. 108/4

26.4 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total. 106/4

26.3 K Williams to Ed Joyce, FOUR! Cracking shot! Full and a slower one outside off, Joyce picks it early and drives it through extra covers for a boundary. 105/4

26.2 K Williams to Ed Joyce, On a length around off, kept out. 101/4

26.1 K Williams to K O'Brien, Works it with the angle on the on side for a run. 101/4

25.6 M Samuels to Ed Joyce, Flatter on off, guided to point. 100/4

25.5 M Samuels to Ed Joyce, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 100/4

25.4 M Samuels to K O'Brien, Works it with the spin down to long on for a run. 100/4

25.3 M Samuels to Ed Joyce, Mistimes it towards long off for a run. 99/4

25.2 M Samuels to K O'Brien, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 98/4

25.1 M Samuels to Ed Joyce, Flatter on off, punched through covers for a run. 97/4

24.6 K Williams to K O'Brien, Back of a length on off, O'Brien tries to work it on the leg side but closses the face of his bat a little too early. He gets a soft leading edge. 96/4

Kevin O'Brien strides out to the middle.

24.5 K Williams to N O'Brien, OUT! A perfect case of a commentator's curse! Just as I wright the partnership is looking good, O'Brien falls. Smart bowling by Williams. He bangs a surprise short ball on middle, O' Brien goes for the pull but does not quite time it. It goes high up in the air towards deep square leg. Evin Lewis there positions himself and takes an easy catch. The 64-run stand has been broken and Niall is walking back after getting off to a start. Still 162 more needed, the Irish side is in trouble here. 96/4

24.4 K Williams to Ed Joyce, On a length around off, guided down to third man for a run. This partnership is looking good here. 96/3

24.3 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Back of a length on off, defended to point. 95/3

24.2 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Wide outside off, left alone. 95/3

24.1 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Bowls it on off, angling away from the batsman. Guided to point. 95/3

23.6 M Samuels to N O'Brien, Flighted ball outside off, Niall lunges forward and pushes it towards cover. 95/3

23.5 M Samuels to N O'Brien, Darted on middle and leg, worked towards the man at mid-wicket. 95/3

23.4 M Samuels to N O'Brien, SIX! That's gone the distance! Tossed up delivery, wider outside off, O'Brien dances down the track and slogs across the line to take it over mid-wicket for half a dozen. 95/3

23.3 M Samuels to N O'Brien, Covers the line and again and blocks it out. 89/3

23.2 M Samuels to N O'Brien, Flatter through the air on middle, Niall defends it off the back foot. 89/3

23.1 M Samuels to Ed Joyce, Outside off, punched off the back foot through cover for a single. 89/3

22.6 K Williams to N O'Brien, OHHHH! Bends his back on this one and bangs it a touch short. It also shoots off the surface and also angles away from the batsman. Joyce tries to play it towards the off side but gets beaten. 88/3

22.5 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Bowled on the off pole. Tapped towards point for a quick run. 88/3

22.4 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Length ball on off, kept out by Joyce. 87/3

22.3 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Fuller on off, driven to mid off. 87/3

22.2 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Edge but FOUR! Ireland are starting to get a move on here! A short ball outside off, Joyce goes for the cut but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary. 87/3

Kesrick Williamson comes into the attack.

22.1 K Williams to Ed Joyce, Good length on off, defended. 83/3

21.6 M Samuels to N O'Brien, SIX! The two batsmen might have made a plan to take on Samuels. As he tosses this one up, seeing that O'Brien comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and sends it sailing over the long off fence. 83/3

21.5 M Samuels to N O'Brien, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 77/3

21.4 M Samuels to Ed Joyce, Joyce looks to up the ante as he comes down the track but mistimes it to long on for a run. 77/3

21.3 M Samuels to Ed Joyce, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 76/3

21.2 M Samuels to N O'Brien, Slower through the air on off, the batsman chops it towards covers and sets off for a quick run. The fielder there comes running in and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Had he hit the batsman was a goner. 76/3

21.1 M Samuels to Ed Joyce, Comes down the track and flicks Samuels through square leg for a run. 75/3

20.6 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, A slower short ball, Joyce is early into the pull but he still manages to get a bottom edge down to fine leg for a run. 74/3

20.5 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, On a length outside off, left alone. 73/3

20.4 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 73/3

20.3 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 73/3

20.2 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, BEATEN! On a length around off, it straightens after pitching. Joyce has a poke at it and gets beaten. 72/3

20.1 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, On a length around off, kept out. 72/3

19.6 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 186 needed more from 180, the run rate is above 6 now. Can't afford to many tight overs. 72/3

19.5 A Nurse to N O'Brien, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 71/3

19.4 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Fires it on off, kept out. 71/3

19.3 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Short and outside off, cut through backward point for a brace. 71/3

19.2 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, Loopy ball on middle, eased down to long on for an easy run. 69/3

19.1 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Full on middle, driven down to long off for a run. 68/3

18.6 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, Shorter in length on off, tapped towards cover for a run. 67/3

18.5 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Guides it down to third man for a run. 66/3

18.4 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 65/3

18.4 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, WIDE! A slower bouncer that bounces above the batsman's head. 65/3

18.3 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Back of a length outside off, the batsman tries to guide it down to third man but the slip fielder makes a good diving stop to his left. 64/3

18.2 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, Short and on middle, pulled through backward square leg for a run. 64/3

18.1 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, Angles it on the pads, worked down to mid on. 63/3

17.6 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, The batsman rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball. 63/3

17.5 A Nurse to N O'Brien, A single through covers. 195 needed now in 193. 63/3

17.4 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, Fires it on middle, tapped towards cover for a run. The stand moves onto 30. 62/3

17.3 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Gives it air but bowls it very full. The batsman reaches out for it and drives it through covers for a run. 61/3

17.2 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Floats it up on off, defended. 60/3

17.1 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Fuller on off, square driven to point. 60/3

16.6 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 60/3

16.5 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 60/3

16.4 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Length on the stumps, defended solidly. 60/3

16.4 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Too short and down the leg side. The umpire calls it a wide. 60/3

16.3 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, FOUR! In the gap! A good short ball by Carlos, aimed at the head of the batsman. Joyce goes for the pull but it takes the top edge. Luckily for him it lands safe in the backward square leg region and goes for a boundary. 59/3

16.2 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Back of a length on off, guided to point. 55/3

16.1 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Tight line from Carlos as he bowls it on the stumps, the batsman has no other option but to defend it. 55/3

15.6 A Nurse to N O'Brien, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 55/3

15.5 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, The batsman charges down the wicket. One run added to the total. 55/3

15.4 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, Quicker on off, kept out. 54/3

15.3 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 54/3

15.2 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, Shortish on off, cut through covers, it is in the gap so the batsmen run two. 54/3

15.1 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Fires it on off, the batsman rocks back and punches it through covers for a run. 52/3

14.6 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, On the pads, worked around the corner for a run. A good over for the Irish as 8 runs came of it. 51/3

14.5 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, Fuller on middle, driven to mid on. 50/3

14.4 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, Good length on off, kept out. 50/3

14.3 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Short and outside off, Joyce slaps it through covers and the batsmen run three. 50/3

14.2 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Drags his length back and bowls it on a length around off, kept out. 47/3

14.1 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, FOUR! A much-needed one! Fuller on off, Joyce drives it back past the bowler and there is no stopping those. 47/3

13.6 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Just two from this over also, another tight one. O'Brien chops it to point. 43/3

13.5 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Make that four! The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 43/3

13.4 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Flatter outside off, the batsman tries to cut but chops it to point. Three dots in a row. 43/3

13.3 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Full on leg stump, driven to mid-wicket. 43/3

13.2 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Loopy ball on off, pushed to covers. 43/3

13.1 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Very full on off, driven through covers for a couple. 43/3

12.6 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, End of a tight over! Bowls it on the off pole. Joyce is happy to block it. 41/3

12.5 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Another dot! Bowls it on a length around off, not a lot you can do with that delivery. Joyce keeps it out. 41/3

12.4 C Brathwaite to Ed Joyce, Hits the length hard on off, defended solidly. 41/3

12.3 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 41/3

12.2 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers. 40/3

12.1 C Brathwaite to N O'Brien, Angles it into the pads, worked to square leg. 40/3

Carlos Brathwaite into the attack.

11.6 A Nurse to N O'Brien, A single to end the over! Flighted ball on off, O'Brien pushes it through covers for a quick single. 40/3

11.5 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Attacks the stumps, the batsman keeps it out. 39/3

11.4 A Nurse to N O'Brien, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 39/3

11.3 A Nurse to N O'Brien, FOUR! Bad ball and dispatched! Bowls it short and also offers width. O' Brien rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 39/3

11.2 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, Very full on off, driven to covers for a run. 35/3

11.1 A Nurse to N O'Brien, Tosses it up on off, kept out towards cover for a run. 34/3

10.6 K Roach to Ed Joyce, Joyce lets the ball go outside his off stump. 33/3

10.5 K Roach to N O'Brien, O'Brien has punched that ball through the off side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 33/3

10.4 K Roach to N O'Brien, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 32/3

10.3 K Roach to A Balbirnie, OUT! This time the umpire has to raise his finger. Ireland lose another and they are in a spot of bother now. Length ball, around off, Balbirnie goes for the big drive but the ball moves away a bit and takes the faintest of edges. Shai Hope behind the stups takes a good low catch. Roach gets his second wicket. Ireland need someone to steady the ship from here. 32/3

10.2 K Roach to A Balbirnie, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball. 32/2

10.1 K Roach to A Balbirnie, Outside off, Balbirnie lets the ball go outside his off stump. 32/2

Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now 4 fielders can be placed outside the circle till the 40th over.

9.6 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, Joyce rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 32/2

9.5 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, Joyce plays this to the fielder at mid-wicket. 32/2

9.4 A Nurse to Ed Joyce, Joyce drives this to mid off. 32/2

9.3 A Nurse to A Balbirnie, Andy has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 32/2

9.2 A Nurse to A Balbirnie, The batsman has driven it through mid off. 31/2

9.1 A Nurse to A Balbirnie, Good ball to start with, outside off, beats the bat of Balbirnie. 31/2

Ashley Nurse comes into the attack.

8.6 K Roach to Ed Joyce, Big shout! All the players in the cordon go up in unison as they thought they had their man there. Outside off, Joyce goes for the drive and the ball misses his bat and settles in the gloves of the keeper. The umpire was very convinced there was no bat involved. 31/2

8.5 K Roach to Ed Joyce, Joyce works this to mid on. 31/2

8.4 K Roach to A Balbirnie, Back of a length ball, Balbirnie pushes this towards mid off for one. 31/2

8.3 K Roach to A Balbirnie, The ball is too wide on the off side for Balbirnie to make any contact. 30/2

8.2 K Roach to A Balbirnie, On middle and leg, Andy works it on the leg side. 30/2

8.1 K Roach to A Balbirnie, Around off, Balbirnie defends this with a straight bat. 30/2

7.6 J Holder to Ed Joyce, FOUR! Off the mark with a boundary! Short and on middle, Joyce pulls it over the bowler's head and the ball races away. 30/2

7.5 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Nicely bowled! Lands it on a length around off, angles it into the batsman. He tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 26/2

7.4 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Full and outside off, Joyce goes after it away from his body and gets a bottom edge back to the bowler. 26/2

7.3 J Holder to Ed Joyce, Length ball outside off, left alone. 26/2

7.2 J Holder to A Balbirnie, Short and on the body of the batsman. He helps it on its way but straight to fine leg for a run. 26/2

7.1 J Holder to A Balbirnie, On a length around off, the batsman keeps it out. 25/2

6.6 K Roach to Ed Joyce, Way outside off, easy leave for Joyce. 25/2

6.5 K Roach to Ed Joyce, Outside off, Joyce happy to let it go. 25/2

6.4 K Roach to Ed Joyce, Joyce lets the ball go outside his off stump. 25/2

Ed Joyce is the new man in.

6.3 K Roach to P Stirling, OUT! Bowled 'em! Stirling is frustrated after playing at the wrong line. Roach serves this around off, Paul goes for the initial line which is outside off. The ball jags back a bit and goes onto hit the off stump as Stirling leaves a gap between his bat and pad. Two early wickets for the Windies, can they get another one before the first Powerplay ends? 25/2

6.2 K Roach to P Stirling, Stirling chooses to leave this ball outside off. 25/1

6.1 K Roach to P Stirling, Shaping into Paul who blocks it solidly. 25/1

5.6 J Holder to A Balbirnie, Pitched up, Balbirnie drives this one to mid off. 25/1

5.5 J Holder to A Balbirnie, Back of a length ball, Balbirnie defends it off his back foot. 25/1

5.4 J Holder to P Stirling, Paul flicks this off his pads for one more. 25/1

5.3 J Holder to A Balbirnie, Balbirnie pushes this on the off side and rotates strike. 24/1

5.2 J Holder to P Stirling, Stirling flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 23/1

5.1 J Holder to P Stirling, FOUR! Short ball and pulled away with force by Paul in front of square all the way to the fence. 22/1

4.6 K Roach to P Stirling, On the pads, Stirling fails to put it away. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards square leg and the batsmen take a leg bye. 18/1

4.5 K Roach to A Balbirnie, Good fielding! On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket. Brathwaite from mid on gives it a chase, he dives and pushes it back in and saves a run. 17/1

4.4 K Roach to A Balbirnie, Wide outside off, left alone. 14/1

4.3 K Roach to A Balbirnie, Fuller on off, driven down to mid off. 14/1

4.2 K Roach to P Stirling, Fuller and swinging in late. Paul adjusts and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a run. 14/1

4.1 K Roach to A Balbirnie, Short and on middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a run. 13/1

3.6 J Holder to A Balbirnie, Fuller outside off, Balbirnie tries to drive it through the off side but he gets an inside edge and the ball goes down to fine leg for a run. 12/1

3.5 J Holder to A Balbirnie, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 11/1

3.4 J Holder to P Stirling, Angles it into the pads. Stirling works it around the corner for a run. 11/1

3.3 J Holder to P Stirling, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 10/1

3.2 J Holder to P Stirling, Shortish on middle, kept out. 10/1

3.1 J Holder to P Stirling, FOUR! Short and wide and it has been given the treatment. A half tracker outside off, Stirling cuts it uppishly but in the gap, through covers for a boundary. 10/1

2.6 K Roach to A Balbirnie, Andy defends it from within the crease. 6/1

2.5 K Roach to A Balbirnie, Outside off, beats the blade of Balbirnie. 6/1

2.4 K Roach to A Balbirnie, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 6/1

2.3 K Roach to A Balbirnie, On the legs of Balbirnie and the ball hits him on his thigh pad. 6/1

2.2 K Roach to P Stirling, Paul flicks this off his pads. They change ends. 6/1

2.1 K Roach to P Stirling, Stirling cuts this to the fielder at point. 5/1

1.6 J Holder to A Balbirnie, Outside off, Balbirnie sees it through to the keeper. 5/1

1.5 J Holder to A Balbirnie, Welcomes Balbirine with a bouncer. The batsman does well to duck under it. 5/1

Andy Balbirnie is the new man in.

1.4 J Holder to W Porterfield, OUT! Early wicket for the Windies and that's just what the doctor ordered. Done Porterfield in with the extra bounce and sends him back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers much. Back of a length ball, William tries to work it on the on side but gets a leading edge to it. The ball goes to the square leg fielder, Evin Lewis who accepts an easy catch. 5/1

1.3 J Holder to W Porterfield, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 5/0

1.2 J Holder to P Stirling, Driven towards the mid off region. One run added to the total. 5/0

1.1 J Holder to P Stirling, FOUR! Stirling gets off the mark straightaway. Pitched up ball, around off, Paul gets low and drives it beautifully through covers for the first boundary of the run chase. 4/0

We are back for the run chase. Paul Stirling and William Porterfield are the openers for Ireland. Kemar Roach to start off with the bowling proceedings. Here we go...

Jason Holder to bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Roach to W Porterfield, In line of the stumps, Porterfield works it to mid-wicket. Good start for Roach. A maiden to begin things with. 0/0

0.5 K Roach to W Porterfield, Around off, William hits it to the same region, mid off. 0/0

0.4 K Roach to W Porterfield, Cannot find the gap again. Gives this to the mid off fielder to pick it up. 0/0

0.3 K Roach to W Porterfield, Pitches it up, Porterfield drives this one to mid off. 0/0

0.2 K Roach to W Porterfield, Outside off, WP cuts it to point. 0/0

0.1 K Roach to W Porterfield, Roach starts off from around the wicket and hurls a length delivery outside off, William shoulders his arms to it. 0/0

First Published: March 10, 2018, 12:57 PM IST