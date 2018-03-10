Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe vs Hong Kong in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe cricket team. (Getty Images)

Commentary (Hong Kong innings)

46.4 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 174/9

46.3 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 174/9

46.2 K Jarvis to A Rath, FOUR. 174/9

46.1 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 170/9

45.6 B Muzarabani to N Ahmed, No run. 170/9

45.5 B Muzarabani to N Ahmed, No run. 170/9

45.4 B Muzarabani to N Ahmed, No run. 170/9

45.3 B Muzarabani to N Ahmed, No run. 170/9

45.2 B Muzarabani to A Rath, 1 run. 170/9

45.1 B Muzarabani to A Rath, No run. 169/9

44.6 G Cremer to N Ahmed, No run. 169/9

44.5 G Cremer to N Ahmed, No run. 169/9

44.4 G Cremer to N Ahmed, No run. 169/9

44.3 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 169/9

44.2 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 168/9

44.1 G Cremer to A Rath, SIX. 168/9

43.6 S Williams to N Ahmed, No run. 162/9

43.5 S Williams to N Ahmed, No run. 162/9

43.4 S Williams to N Ahmed, No run. 162/9

43.3 S Williams to N Ahmed, No run. 162/9

43.2 S Williams to N Ahmed, No run. 162/9

43.1 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 162/9

42.6 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 161/9

42.5 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 160/9

42.4 G Cremer to N Ahmed, 1 run. 160/9

42.3 G Cremer to N Ahmed, No run. 159/9

42.2 G Cremer to N Ahmed, No run. 159/9

42.1 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 159/9

41.6 S Williams to N Ahmed, No run. 158/9

41.5 S Williams to N Ahmed, No run. 158/9

41.4 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 158/9

41.3 S Williams to N Ahmed, 3 runs. 157/9

41.2 S Williams to N Ahmed, No run. 154/9

41.1 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 154/9

40.6 G Cremer to N Ahmed, No run. 153/9

40.5 G Cremer to N Ahmed, No run. 153/9

40.4 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 153/9

40.3 G Cremer to N Ahmed, 3 runs. 152/9

40.2 G Cremer to N Ahmed, No run. 149/9

40.1 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 149/9

39.6 S Raza to N Ahmed, No run. 148/9

39.5 S Raza to A Rath, 1 run. 148/9

39.4 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 147/9

39.3 S Raza to A Rath, FOUR. 147/9

39.2 S Raza to N Ahmed, 1 run. 143/9

39.1 S Raza to A Rath, 1 run. 142/9

38.6 G Cremer to E Nawaz, OUT lbw b Graeme Cremer. Hong Kong have lost their ninth wicket. 141/9

38.5 G Cremer to E Nawaz, No run. 141/8

38.4 G Cremer to E Nawaz, FOUR. 141/8

38.3 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 137/8

38.2 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 136/8

38.1 G Cremer to E Nawaz, 1 run. 136/8

37.6 S Raza to E Nawaz, 1 run. 135/8

37.5 S Raza to E Nawaz, No run. 134/8

37.4 S Raza to E Nawaz, No run. 134/8

37.3 S Raza to E Nawaz, No run. 134/8

37.2 S Raza to E Nawaz, No run. 134/8

37.1 S Raza to A Rath, 1 run. 134/8

36.6 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 133/8

36.5 G Cremer to E Nawaz, 1 run. 132/8

36.4 G Cremer to E Nawaz, No run. 131/8

36.3 G Cremer to E Nawaz, No run. 131/8

36.2 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 131/8

36.1 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 130/8

35.6 S Raza to E Nawaz, No run. 130/8

35.5 S Raza to E Nawaz, No run. 130/8

35.4 S Raza to E Nawaz, No run. 130/8

35.3 S Raza to E Nawaz, No run. 130/8

35.2 S Raza to T Afzal, OUT c Graeme Cremer b Sikandar Raza. Hong Kong have lost their eighth wicket. 130/8

35.1 S Raza to T Afzal, No run. 130/7

34.6 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 130/7

34.5 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 130/7

34.4 G Cremer to A Rath, 2 runs. 130/7

34.3 G Cremer to T Afzal, 1 run. 128/7

34.2 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 127/7

34.1 G Cremer to T Afzal, 1 run. 126/7

34.1 G Cremer to T Afzal, Wide. 125/7

33.6 S Raza to T Afzal, 1 run. 124/7

33.5 S Raza to T Afzal, No run. 123/7

33.5 S Raza to T Afzal, Wide. 123/7

33.4 S Raza to T Afzal, No run. 122/7

33.4 S Raza to T Afzal, Wide. 122/7

33.3 S Raza to T Afzal, No run. 121/7

33.2 S Raza to A Rath, 1 run. 121/7

33.1 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 120/7

32.6 S Williams to T Afzal, SIX. 120/7

32.5 S Williams to T Afzal, No run. 114/7

32.4 S Williams to T Afzal, SIX. 114/7

32.3 S Williams to T Afzal, No run. 108/7

32.2 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 108/7

32.1 S Williams to A Rath, No run. 107/7

31.6 S Raza to T Afzal, No run. 107/7

31.5 S Raza to T Afzal, No run. 107/7

31.4 S Raza to T Afzal, No run. 107/7

31.3 S Raza to T Afzal, No run. 107/7

31.2 S Raza to W Barkat, OUT lbw b Sikandar Raza. Hong Kong have lost their seventh wicket. 107/7

31.1 S Raza to A Rath, 1 run. 107/6

30.6 S Williams to W Barkat, No run. 106/6

30.5 S Williams to W Barkat, No run. 106/6

30.4 S Williams to W Barkat, No run. 106/6

30.3 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 106/6

30.2 S Williams to A Rath, FOUR. 105/6

30.1 S Williams to S Wasif, OUT c Kyle Jarvis b Sean Williams. Hong Kong have lost their sixth wicket. 101/6

29.6 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 101/5

29.5 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 101/5

29.4 S Raza to S Wasif, 1 run. 101/5

29.3 S Raza to A Rath, 1 run. 100/5

29.2 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 99/5

29.1 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 99/5

28.6 S Williams to S Wasif, No run. 99/5

28.5 S Williams to E Khan, OUT c Blessing Muzarabani b Sean Williams. Hong Kong have lost their fifth wicket. 99/5

28.4 S Williams to E Khan, No run. 99/4

28.3 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 99/4

28.2 S Williams to A Rath, No run. 98/4

28.1 S Williams to A Rath, No run. 98/4

27.6 S Raza to E Khan, No run. 98/4

27.5 S Raza to E Khan, No run. 98/4

27.4 S Raza to E Khan, FOUR. 98/4

27.3 S Raza to E Khan, No run. 94/4

27.2 S Raza to S McKechnie, OUT b Sikandar Raza. Hong Kong have lost their fourth wicket. 94/4

27.1 S Raza to S McKechnie, No run. 94/3

26.6 S Williams to S McKechnie, 1 run. 94/3

26.5 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 93/3

26.4 S Williams to A Rath, No run. 92/3

26.3 S Williams to S McKechnie, 1 run. 92/3

26.2 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 91/3

26.1 S Williams to S McKechnie, 1 run. 90/3

25.6 S Raza to A Rath, FOUR. 89/3

25.5 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 85/3

25.4 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 85/3

25.3 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 85/3

25.2 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 85/3

25.1 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 85/3

24.6 S Williams to S McKechnie, No run. 85/3

24.5 S Williams to S McKechnie, No run. 85/3

24.4 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 85/3

24.3 S Williams to S McKechnie, 1 run. 84/3

24.2 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 83/3

24.1 S Williams to S McKechnie, 1 run. 82/3

23.6 S Raza to S McKechnie, 1 run. 81/3

23.5 S Raza to S McKechnie, No run. 80/3

23.4 S Raza to S McKechnie, No run. 80/3

23.3 S Raza to S McKechnie, No run. 80/3

23.2 S Raza to S McKechnie, No run. 80/3

23.1 S Raza to S McKechnie, No run. 80/3

22.6 S Williams to S McKechnie, 1 run. 80/3

22.5 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 79/3

22.4 S Williams to A Rath, No run. 78/3

22.3 S Williams to S McKechnie, 1 run. 78/3

22.2 S Williams to S McKechnie, 2 runs. 77/3

22.1 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 75/3

21.6 S Raza to S McKechnie, No run. 74/3

21.5 S Raza to A Rath, 1 run. 74/3

21.5 S Raza to A Rath, Wide. 73/3

21.4 S Raza to S McKechnie, 1 run. 72/3

21.3 S Raza to A Rath, 1 run. 71/3

21.2 S Raza to A Rath, No run. 70/3

21.1 S Raza to S McKechnie, 1 run. 70/3

20.6 S Williams to A Rath, No run. 69/3

20.5 S Williams to A Rath, 2 runs. 69/3

20.4 S Williams to A Rath, No run. 67/3

20.3 S Williams to S McKechnie, 1 run. 67/3

20.2 S Williams to S McKechnie, No run. 66/3

20.1 S Williams to S McKechnie, No run. 66/3

19.6 B Muzarabani to A Rath, 2 runs. 66/3

19.5 B Muzarabani to A Rath, No run. 64/3

19.4 B Muzarabani to A Rath, FOUR. 64/3

19.3 B Muzarabani to A Rath, No run. 60/3

19.2 B Muzarabani to A Rath, No run. 60/3

19.1 B Muzarabani to A Rath, No run. 60/3

18.6 S Williams to S McKechnie, No run. 60/3

18.5 S Williams to S McKechnie, No run. 60/3

18.4 S Williams to S McKechnie, No run. 60/3

18.3 S Williams to A Rath, 1 run. 60/3

18.2 S Williams to A Rath, No run. 59/3

18.1 S Williams to A Rath, No run. 59/3

17.6 B Muzarabani to A Rath, 1 run. 59/3

17.5 B Muzarabani to A Rath, No run. 58/3

17.4 B Muzarabani to A Rath, 2 runs. 58/3

17.3 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, Leg bye. 56/3

17.2 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, No run. 55/3

17.1 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, No run. 55/3

16.6 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 55/3

16.5 G Cremer to A Rath, 2 runs. 55/3

16.4 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 53/3

16.3 G Cremer to S McKechnie, 1 run. 53/3

16.2 G Cremer to S McKechnie, No run. 52/3

16.1 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 52/3

15.6 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, No run. 51/3

15.6 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, Wide. 51/3

15.5 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, No run. 50/3

15.5 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, Wide. 50/3

15.4 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, No run. 49/3

15.3 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, No run. 49/3

15.2 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, No run. 49/3

15.1 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, No run. 49/3

14.6 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 49/3

14.5 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 49/3

14.4 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 49/3

14.3 G Cremer to S McKechnie, 1 run. 49/3

14.2 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 48/3

14.1 G Cremer to S McKechnie, 1 run. 47/3

13.6 B Muzarabani to A Rath, FOUR. 46/3

13.5 B Muzarabani to S McKechnie, 1 run. 42/3

13.4 B Muzarabani to A Rath, 1 run. 41/3

13.3 B Muzarabani to A Rath, No run. 40/3

13.2 B Muzarabani to A Rath, No run. 40/3

13.1 B Muzarabani to A Rath, No run. 40/3

13.1 B Muzarabani to A Rath, Wide. 40/3

12.6 G Cremer to S McKechnie, No run. 39/3

12.5 G Cremer to S McKechnie, No run. 39/3

12.4 G Cremer to S McKechnie, No run. 39/3

12.3 G Cremer to S McKechnie, No run. 39/3

12.2 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 39/3

12.1 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 38/3

11.6 T Chatara to A Rath, 1 run. 38/3

11.5 T Chatara to A Rath, No run. 37/3

11.4 T Chatara to S McKechnie, 1 run. 37/3

11.3 T Chatara to S McKechnie, No run. 36/3

11.2 T Chatara to S McKechnie, No run. 36/3

11.1 T Chatara to A Rath, 1 run. 36/3

10.6 G Cremer to B Hayat, OUT b Graeme Cremer. Hong Kong have lost their third wicket. 35/3

10.5 G Cremer to A Rath, 1 run. 35/2

10.4 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 34/2

10.3 G Cremer to A Rath, No run. 34/2

10.2 G Cremer to B Hayat, 3 runs. 34/2

10.1 G Cremer to B Hayat, No run. 31/2

9.6 T Chatara to A Rath, No run. 31/2

9.5 T Chatara to A Rath, No run. 31/2

9.4 T Chatara to A Rath, No run. 31/2

9.3 T Chatara to A Rath, No run. 31/2

9.2 T Chatara to B Hayat, 1 run. 31/2

9.1 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 30/2

8.6 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 30/2

8.5 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 30/2

8.4 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 30/2

8.3 K Jarvis to B Hayat, 1 run. 30/2

8.2 K Jarvis to B Hayat, No run. 29/2

8.1 K Jarvis to A Rath, 3 runs. 29/2

7.6 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 26/2

7.5 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 26/2

7.4 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 26/2

7.3 T Chatara to A Rath, 1 run. 26/2

7.2 T Chatara to B Hayat, 1 run. 25/2

7.1 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 24/2

6.6 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 24/2

6.5 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 24/2

6.4 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 24/2

6.3 K Jarvis to A Rath, 2 runs. 24/2

6.2 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 22/2

6.1 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 22/2

5.6 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 22/2

5.5 T Chatara to B Hayat, FOUR. 22/2

5.4 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 18/2

5.3 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 18/2

5.2 T Chatara to B Hayat, 2 runs. 18/2

5.1 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 16/2

4.6 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 16/2

4.5 K Jarvis to A Rath, No run. 16/2

4.4 K Jarvis to N Khan, OUT b Kyle Jarvis. Hong Kong have lost their second wicket. 16/2

4.3 K Jarvis to B Hayat, 1 run. 16/1

4.2 K Jarvis to B Hayat, No run. 15/1

4.1 K Jarvis to B Hayat, No run. 15/1

3.6 T Chatara to N Khan, No run. 15/1

3.5 T Chatara to N Khan, FOUR. 15/1

3.4 T Chatara to B Hayat, 1 run. 11/1

3.3 T Chatara to N Khan, 1 run. 10/1

3.2 T Chatara to N Khan, No run. 9/1

3.1 T Chatara to N Khan, No run. 9/1

2.6 K Jarvis to N Khan, 1 run. 9/1

2.5 K Jarvis to N Khan, 2 runs. 8/1

2.4 K Jarvis to N Khan, No run. 6/1

2.3 K Jarvis to N Khan, FOUR. 6/1

2.2 K Jarvis to N Khan, No run. 2/1

2.1 K Jarvis to N Khan, No run. 2/1

1.6 T Chatara to B Hayat, No run. 2/1

1.5 T Chatara to A Khan, OUT lbw b Tendai Chatara. Hong Kong have lost their first wicket. 2/1

1.4 T Chatara to A Khan, No run. 2/0

1.3 T Chatara to A Khan, No run. 2/0

1.2 T Chatara to A Khan, No run. 2/0

1.1 T Chatara to A Khan, No run. 2/0

0.6 K Jarvis to N Khan, No run. 2/0

0.5 K Jarvis to N Khan, No run. 2/0

0.4 K Jarvis to N Khan, No run. 2/0

0.3 K Jarvis to A Khan, 1 run. 2/0

0.2 K Jarvis to N Khan, 1 run. 1/0

0.1 K Jarvis to N Khan, No run. 0/0

First Published: March 10, 2018, 1:04 PM IST