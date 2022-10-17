ICC to Allow Covid-infected Players to Compete During T20 World Cup: Report

In a major development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will reportedly allow the covid-infected player to continue participation in the ongoing 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Australia, the host of the showpiece event, recently put an end to the mandatory requirement of isolating those who contract the virus.

T20 WC: Meet India’s 15-man Squad Tasked With Bringing Home The Trophy

According to cricket.com.au, the ICC will not carry out mandatory testing to detect covid infections during the tournament and even if a player ends up contracting the virus, he will be allowed to take part in matches aka Talia McGrath in the final of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.

Australia cricketer McGrath tested positive right before the gold medal match against India but was allowed to take part in the contest. She wore mask off the field and also sat away from her teammates but the protocol went up in flames once Australia became the champions as McGrath joined her teammates in celebrations.

However, the ICC has left it to the teams to make their own calls regarding “whether it is appropriate” for an infected player to be part of a contest. Teams will also be allowed to make changes to their squad should a player test positive and once negative, will be allowed back as well.

The 2021 T20 World Cup was held under strict bio-security protocols with players not allowed to interact with fans. However, the latest iteration of the global event has seen the rules relaxed with players welcoming the change.

“It’s a totally different dynamic,” Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins told reporters in Brisbane on Sunday.

“The team went out for dinner last night and we actually were chatting about it, (saying) ‘this is the first time we’ve done this for about three years’. It’s great fun. It’s one of the main things we all love about playing for your country – you get to go and see new places and experience different things,” he said.

T20 World Cup 2022: Check Out The Full List of ICC Commentators

However, Cummins reckons that the strict rules that left the players with no choice but to socialise among themselves did play its role in galvanising the squad during the world cup last year.

“Last year we had a lot of fun, but it was really (only) our group. You didn’t see anyone, even hotel staff. You were by yourself,” Cummins recalled.

“T20, (more than) any other format, is a format where if someone has an off game or two, you can’t just wallow in it. You need to pick them up straightaway. Having a really tight group in T20s is important because it means you can go out and be fearless and brave, and you know your teammates have got your back. I thought that was a big part of it last year,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here