ICC Will Mount Pressure on Afghanistan to Support Women’s Cricket: Ramiz Raja

The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan has raised the prospect of women being barred from participating in cricket or any other outdoor sports activities for that matter. Though, Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), believes that the International Cricket Council will mount pressure on Afghanistan to support women’s cricket.

Currently, Raja is part of a committee reviewing the state of the game in Afghanistan. ICC, in early November, had set up a working group to determine cricket’s future in the country under Taliban. In November, Australia postponed their first-ever Test match against Afghanistan due to uncertainty regarding women’s cricket in the country. It is an ICC requirement that full members such as Afghanistan have a national women’s team in addition to the men’s.

Ramiz Raja told Stumped on the BBC World Service, “It’s a tough one for Afghanistan to answer right now. Things are still in a state of flux in Afghanistan.” He added, “Pressure will be put on Afghanistan. I’m sure they will have to decide in the next six months how they deal with the ICC.”

Considering the progress Afghanistan made in cricket over the years, stripping them off their membership was also a possibility until a few weeks back. After a series of deliberations within the working group, Raja revealed that for now, Afghanistan will continue to receive its allotted funding from the ICC.

Global condemnation tore through the world in September when Taliban officials permitted boys to return to school, but ordered older girls to stay home until conditions permitted their return. Although no official decision has been made, girls have since returned to school in some parts of the country. However, it remains to be seen whether the women’s cricket team will return to the field in Afghanistan under the reign of the Taliban.

