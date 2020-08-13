Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

ICC Wishes Shoaib Akhtar on His Birthday, Calls Him ‘One of the Fastest Bowlers Ever’

Also known as Rawalpindi Express, Akhtar in a Pakistan vs England match in the 2003 World Cup surprised the cricket lovers with his speed. In the game, Akhtar in his second over bowled deliveries at the speed of 153.3km/h, 158.4km/h, 158.5km/h, 157.4km/h, 159.5km/h and 161.3km/h.

Trending Desk |August 13, 2020, 6:00 PM IST

Trending Desk |August 13, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
ICC Wishes Shoaib Akhtar on His birthday, Calls Him ‘One of the Fastest Bowlers Ever’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on his 45th birthday, referring to him as “one of the fastest bowlers ever.”

Wishing Akhtar on Twitter, the ICC also mentioned his statistics. It wrote that the former fast bowler picked 438 international wickets in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is with an average of 25.02 and strike rate of 36.04.

Also known as Rawalpindi Express, Akhtar in a Pakistan vs England match in the 2003 World Cup surprised the cricket lovers with his speed. In the game, Akhtar in his second over bowled deliveries at the speed of 153.3km/h, 158.4km/h, 158.5km/h, 157.4km/h, 159.5km/h and 161.3km/h.

However, he came to be regarded as one of the fastest in the game after bowling a 161.0 km/h delivery to New Zealand's Craig McMillian in an ODI in Lahore in 2002.

Last year on April 27, Akhtar took to Twitter to remember that day. He wrote, “On this day, I was at one of my favorite grounds in the world i.e Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Temperature was soaring high, Adrenalin was higher! Haha What an amazing memory. Something that got me the tag of 'fastest bowler on the planet'.”

He also shared a picture of his in which he can be seen sitting next to a display board with 161.0 written on it.

The former fast bowler, who made his debut in 1997, hung up his boots in 2011 after the World Cup, which Indian won under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

pakistanrawalpindi expressShoaib AkhtarShoaib Akhtar Birthday

