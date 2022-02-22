ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Full squad of team participating in the tournament

After getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will finally kick off on March 4, 2022, with hosts New Zealand taking on the West Indies in the inaugural game at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. The tournament will be played in a single league format with the eight qualified teams taking on each side once in the group stage. The top four teams on point’s table after the end of the league stage of the tournament will qualify for the semi-finals. With the first and second semis slated for March 30 and 31, respectively, the finals of the title of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be played on April 3 at Hagley Oval ground in Christchurch. The Indian team led by Mithali Raj will start their campaign with a contest against their archrivals Pakistan on March 6.

All the qualified eight teams for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 have already announced their squads. Here’s a list of them

India

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Reserve Players: Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur, Sabbhineni Meghana.

England

The defending champions England will kick off their tournament campaign with a match against Australia on March 5.

Squad: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Reserve Players: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

New Zealand

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Amelia KerrKatey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, , Frances Mackay and Rosemary Mair,

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz.

Reserve PLayers: Iram Javed, Tuba Hassan and Najiha Alvi

South Africa

Suné Luus (c), Chloé Tryon (vc), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune , Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty.

Reserve Players: Andrie Steyn, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe

West Indies

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Sheneta Grimond, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Reserve Players: Kaysia Schultz, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru,

Australia

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Reserve Players: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla

All teams will be playing two warm-up games ahead of the tournament. India will play South Africa n February 27 and West Indies on March 1 in their warm-up matches.

