ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Captain Mithali Raj Slips to 7th, Smriti Mandhana Moves to 9th in Batting Charts

India skipper Mithali Raj dropped a place to seventh but star opener Smriti Mandhana moved up to ninth position in the ICC Women ODI batters rankings issued on Tuesday.

After her below-par outing in the just-concluded Women’s World Cup, Mithali dropped a rung in the chart with 686 rating points. The veteran India captain accumulated 182 runs from seven games at an average of 26.

In comparison, Mandhana (669 points) scored 327 runs from seven games with a best of 123, averaging 46.71 in the showpiece.

Besides the duo, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed one place to the 14th spot.

Harmanpreet has been India’s second best batter in the World Cup with 318 runs from seven games. Her highest was 109.

Australian keeper-batter Alyssa Healy jumped to the top of the batter rankings after her phenomenal 170 in the final against England.

The Australian’s outstanding knock sent her soaring into the number one spot, ending South African opener Laura Wolvaardt’s short stay at the summit.

The 32-year-old Healy smashed 509 runs, including two hundreds and two half-centuries, across her nine matches at the World Cup at a strike rate of 103.66.

Healy finished just ahead of compatriot Rachael Haynes as the tournament’s top scorer.

Four Australians remained in the top six in the latest ODI rankings, with Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning and Haynes joining Healy among the world’s top-ranked batters.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver’s unbeaten 148 not out in the world Cup final saw her jump to the second spot in the batting rankings.

The English star’s brilliant effort also saw her claim the top spot in the all-rounder rankings, usurping Ellyse Perry.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone remained at the number spot 1 in the bowler rankings, with South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail moving up to second after a terrific tournament.

Veteran swing bowler Anya Shrubsole was the big mover in the latest bowling rankings, jumping five places to enter the top 10 after her figures of 2/27 in the semi-final and 3/46 in the final.

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami remained static at the fifth position.

Goswami also held on to her 10th spot in the all-rounders’ rankings, which also featured another Indian in Deepti Sharma at seventh.

