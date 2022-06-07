ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana And Jhulan Goswami Static

The Indian trio of Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Smriti Mandhana have kept hold of their spots in the latest ODI women rankings released by the ICC On Tuesday. Veteran batter Mithali is static at seventh as is Mandhana on the 9th spot.

Among the bowlers, Jhulan continues to be hold on to the fifth spot.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy has maintained her grip over the top spot in the women’s ODI rankings followed by Nat Sciver of England. Pakistan batter Sidra Amreen though is the biggest mover in the latest updates thanks to a productive three-match series against Sri Lanka that saw her scoring 218 runs at 72.66.

Amreen has skipped 19 places to be now ranked 35th among the batters. Earlier this year, she created history by becoming the first ever batter from her country to score a century in an ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

In the latest women’s T20I rankings, Ireland youngster Gaby Lewis is the big mover on the latest T20 batter rankings, with the right-hander jumping an impressive seven spots to be rated equal 23rd overall following an impressive showing against South Africa, according to an ICC release.

Lewis has 83 runs to her name from the opening two matches of the three-game T20I series and that form has been duly rewarded by the rise in the rankings.

South Africa duo Tazmin Brits (up three spots to 36th) and Chloe Tryon (rise of four places to equal 49th) also made some gains, while right-armer Nadine de Klerk rose eight places to equal 25th on the all-rounder rankings.

De Klerk also made her move up the bowler rankings, with the 22-year-old rising 22 places to be 48th overall behind England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

De Klerk’s South African team-mate Tumi Sekhukhune is the biggest mover on the bowling rankings, with her five scalps from the opening two matches of the T20 series seeing her rise 20 spots to 27th overall.

