ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Check Full Schedule And Timing

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in South Africa. For the very first time, the grand event will be held in South Africa. Needless to say, there are high expectations from the showpiece event. South Africa successfully hosted the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup last month. Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Shafali Verma, went on to win the historic U-19 T20 World Cup. The senior team will now be raring to go in order to emulate the U-19 side and revel in the World Cup glory. India arrived in South Africa three weeks ahead of the tournament in order to acclimatise to the conditions.

The Indian team have been placed in Group 2 along with England, Pakistan, Ireland and West Indies. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would desperately want to lift the coveted trophy after heartbreakingly finishing as runners-up at the 50-over World Cup in 2017. The scene did not change much at the T20 World Cup after India were beaten by Australia in the final in 2020.

The Women’s T20 World Cup matches will be played across three venues- St George’s Park Cricket Ground in Gqeberha, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and Boland Park in Paarl. On the eve of the Women’s T20 World Cup, here is the full schedule of the showpiece event.

Schedule

1. South Africa vs Sri Lanka, February 10 - 10:30 PM IST

2. West Indies vs England, February 11 - 6:30 PM IST

3. Australia vs New Zealand, February 11 - 10:30 PM IST

4. India vs Pakistan, February 12 - 6:30 PM IST

5. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, February 12 - 10:30 PM IST

6. Ireland vs England, February 13 - 6:30 PM IST

7. South Africa vs New Zealand, February 13 - 10:30 PM IST

8. Australia vs Bangladesh, February 14 - 10:30 PM IST

9. India vs West Indies, February 15 - 6:30 PM IST

10. Pakistan vs Ireland, February 15 - 10:30 PM IST

11. Sri Lanka vs Australia, February 16 - 6:30 PM IST

12. New Zealand vs Bangladesh, February 17 - 6:30 PM IST

13. West Indies vs Ireland, February 17 - 10:30 PM IST

14. India vs England, February 18 - 6:30 PM IST

15. South Africa vs Australia, February 18 - 10:30 PM IST

16. Pakistan vs West Indies, February 19 - 6:30PM IST

17. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, February 19 - 10:30 PM IST

18. India vs Ireland, February 20 - 10:30 PM IST

19. England vs Pakistan, February 21 - 6:30 PM IST

20. South Africa vs Bangladesh, February 21 - 6:30 PM IST

21. Semi-finalist 1 vs Semi-finalist 2, February 23 - 6:30 PM IST

22. Semi-finalist 3 vs Semi-finalist 4, February 24 - 6:30 PM IST

23. Final : Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, February 26 - 6:30 PM IST

