ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Complete Schedule: Know When India Play Pakistan and Other Opponents

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the next year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup, which will be played in New Zealand. In the tournament opener, the White Ferns will be up against West Indies on March 4 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on April 3 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Defending champions England will kick-start their campaign against old foes Australia on March 5. For millions of Indian cricket fans, March 6 is the date to remember. This is when India are set to face bitter-rivals Pakistan the following day. In the second match of the tournament, Bangladesh will cross swords with South Africa on March 5 at the University Oval, Dunedin.

A total of 31 games will be played among eight teams during the marquee event, including three knockout games, to determine the new World Champion.

Here is the complete schedule of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022:

New Zealand vs West Indies, March 4

Bangladesh vs South Africa, March 5

Australia vs England, March 5

Pakistan vs India, March 6

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, March 7

Australia vs Pakistan, March 8

West Indies vs England, March 9

New Zealand vs India, March 10

Pakistan vs South Africa, March 11

West Indies vs India, March 12

New Zealand vs Australia, March 13

South Africa vs England, March 14

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, March 14

Australia vs West Indies, March 15

England vs India, March 16

New Zealand vs South Africa, March 17

Bangladesh vs West Indies, March 18

India vs Australia, March 19

New Zealand vs England, March 20

West Indies vs Pakistan, March 21

India vs Bangladesh, March 22

South Africa vs West Indies, March 24

England vs Pakistan, March 24

Bangladesh vs Australia, March 25

New Zealand vs Pakistan, March 26

England vs Bangladesh, March 27

India vs South Africa, March 27

Semi-Final 1, March 30

Semi-Final 2, March 31

Final, April 3

