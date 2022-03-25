ICC Women's World Cup 2022: How India Can Still Qualify for Semi-Finals?

Mithali Raj & Co began their campaign at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 on a high, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by a huge margin of 107 runs. Following a big win in the campaign opener, it seemed as if the Indian women’s team have finally found the rhythm which they were searching for quite a long time. But the loss against New Zealand in the very next rang the bells, alerting about some major concerns to worry about.

Till now, it has been a roller coaster ride for Team India in the mega ICC event. After three wins – against Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh – and three losses – against New Zealand, England and Zimbabwe – the women in blue are placed fifth on the points table. The league stage is nearing its end while India have one game left and their chances of making it to the semis hang by a fine thread.

Table toppers Australia and New Zealand have already qualified for the semi-finals. The remaining two teams will be decided in the course of next few days. West Indies are placed third with seven points but they have played all their league matches. England and India are placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with six points each.

India’s qualification scenario:

India beat South Africa: If India want to qualify for the semi-finals, they cannot afford losing their final encounter to South Africa. The Proteas have been in terrific form in the ongoing tournament and for the Mithali & Co, defeating them would be a tough nut to crack.

At the same time, if they want to finish at no. 3 on points table, they need to win against South Africa with a much-better run-rate. As England is already in the queue, women in blue need to win the next game with a bigger margin to jump up by two places.

If India vs South Africa game is abandoned: If rain plays the spoilsport and the game gets cancelled then both teams will share a point each. In that case, India will have 7 points and can move up among top four on the basis of a positive run-rate and dethrone West Indies who have the same number of points but a negative NRR, -0.890.

England’s Result matters: England are next in the fray as they have one game left in the league stage, that too, against wobbling Bangladesh. The defending champions have recently bounced back in the tourney after a poor start and as far as their next game is concerned, it would only a miracle if they lose to Bangladesh.

If India win against South Africa and England lose to Bangladesh, then the defending champions will out of the race and India will finish in top four.

What if both India and England lose their last league-stage games?

If India lose to South Africa and England to Bangladesh, then either of them would end up at no 4 on points table and that will be decided on the basis of a better NRR.

