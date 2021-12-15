ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India to Start Campaign Against Pakistan on March 6

The Indian women cricket team will kickstart their 2022 ICC ODI World Cup campaign against Pakistan in a mouthwatering clash at Bay Oval Tauranga on March 6. The ICC on Wednesday confirmed the full schedule of the marquee event with hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies in the opening clash of the tournament on March 4.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in February-March last year but due to coronavirus pandemic it was postponed by a year. While New Zealand have made an automatic qualification for being the hosts while India, Australia, defending champions England and South Africa qualified based on their positions position in ICC Women’s Championship 2017-20.

Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies made the cut based on their ODI rankings after the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to a Covid-related uncertainty.

A total of eight teams will be gunning for the trophy including New Zealand, India, defending champions England, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies.

A total of 31 matches have been scheduled to be played from March 4 to April 3 when the finale will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The matches will be played across six New Zealand cities including Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington.

The tournament will follow the league format with all the eight participants facing each other once and the top-four in the standings will qualify for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be played at The Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 30 while The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semi-final (March 31) and the final. Both the semi-finals and the finals will have a reserve day in place.

In the 2017 edition, England defeated India in a thrilling final.

