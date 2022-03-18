ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: India vs Australia Probable Playing XIs

Mithali Raj-led Team India will cross swords against Meg Lanning’s Australia in the 18th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on Saturday. The match between 2017 WWC semi-finalists will be played at Eden Park, Auckland. India had ousted Australia from the previous edition of the WC.

However, since then, Australia have come a long way as they have won four of their last five ODIs versus India and will look to further improve their record against Women in Blue this weekend.

The Lanning-led side’s flawless performance in the 2022 WWC is another factor that pegs them to win this contest. They have won four out of their four games in the ongoing tournament and it should not come as a surprise if they extend their unbeaten run to five.

The Asian giants are having a mediocre campaign, having lost two of their first four games. In their most recent fixture, they were sunk by England. But, they have enough firepower in their arsenal to upset the six-time champions to record their third victory in the tournament.

India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) probable playing XIs

India Women Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Probable XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women World Cup squads

India Women’s squad for 2022 WC: Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar

Australia Women’s squad for 2022 WC: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Cricket Australia has named two travelling reserves – Georgia Redmayne and Heather Graham

