ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, University Oval

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs England Women start?

The match between West Indies Women and England Women will be played on Wednesday, March 9, and it will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs England Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between West Indies Women vs England Women will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women vs England Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for West Indies Women vs England Women match.

Where can I live stream West Indies Women vs England Women match?

West Indies Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Full Squads

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Cherry Ann Fraser

