ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Umpiring Error Results in Omaima Sohail Bowling Seven Deliveries in One Over

Pakistani pacer Omaima Sohail ended up delivering a seven-ball over against South Africa in the their ICC Women’s World Cup contest played on Friday. In what should have been the final delivery of the 27th over of the South African innings, the umpire adjudged Sune Luus LBW off Sohail’s bowling but the decision was overturned by DRS.

Now with that, Sohail’s over should have ended but the umpire insisted on bowling one more delivery which turned out to be the seventh of the over. South Africa scored a single off it.

The umpire apparently missed counting the final ball of the overdue to the DRS drama.

After being put in to bat first, South Africa scored 223 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their assigned 50 overs. Overcoming a couple of early jolts, the South African team with the help of Laura Wovaardt’s 75 and Sune Luus’s 62 run innings managed to put a competitive total on the board. The poor efforts by the Pakistani side in the field also helped the batting team to gain some momentum in their innings after being down at 120/5 at the end of the 32nd over.

Advertisement

Pakistan dropped four catches and missed three run-out opportunities during their time on the field. Pacer Fatima Sana and spinner Ghulam Fatima shared their 6 wickets equally among themselves.

In reply, the Pakistan were bowled out for 217 in 49.5 overs. They also suffered early shocks and were at 26 for 2 in the seventh over. However, a crucial partnership between opener Nahida Khan and Omaima gave some direction to their innings. Nahida was dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka in the 26th over after scoring 40 off 71 balls.

Pakistan started off their World Cup campaign with a contest with arch-rival India on March 6. The team had to suffer a 107 run defeat while chasing a 245 run target set by the Indian while batting first. Pakistan was bowled out at 137 runs in 43 overs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here