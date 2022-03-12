ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Centuries Propel India to 317/8 Against West Indies

Opener Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur rose to the occasion as their scintillating centuries propelled India to 317 for 8 against West Indies in a crucial Women’s ODI World Cup match in Hamilton on Sunday. It is also India’s highest total in the history of the mega ICC event. Mandhana scored 119 off 123 balls as her fifth ODI centuries included 12 fours and two sixes. While Harmanpreet Kaur scored her second ton in the Women’s World Cup with a 109-run knock which was laced with 10 fours and two sixes. It was her first century since hitting 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

The duo forged a 184-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take India across the 200-mark after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat. This was also India’s highest partnership for any wicket at the Women’s World Cup For WI, Anisa Mohammed was the most successful bowler, taking two for 59, while Hayley Matthews (1/65), Shakera Selman (1/41), Deandra Dottin (1/32) and Aaliyah Alleyne (1/26) also accounted for one wicket each.

Yastika Bhatia scored a quick 31 off 21 balls as India were off to a good start, putting on 49 runs for the opening stand in 6.3 overs but once she departed, Mithali Raj (5) and Deepti Sharma (15) also followed suit, leaving India tottering at 78 for three.

But then Mandhana and Kaur joined hands and steadied the innings as India scored 100 runs in 20 overs, before crossing the 200-mark in 35.4 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 317 for 8 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 123, Harmanpreet Kaur 109; Anisa Mohammed 2/59).

