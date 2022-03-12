ICC Women's World Cup: Ton-up Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Power India to Comprehensive 155-Run Win Over West Indies

Scintillating centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur followed by a clinical bowling performance helped India crush West Indies by 155 runs in a crucial ICC Women’s World Cup match in Hamilton. With the win, India have now moved to the top of the points table with a superior run rate over other teams with four points.

Chasing a formidable target of 318, the Indian bowlers bundled out the Women in Maroon for just 162 runs. Off-spinner Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed three wickets including a crucial one of Deandra Dottin who played a blistering 62-run knock.

Opt to bat first, Opener Mandhana and vice-captain Kaur rose to the occasion as their scintillating centuries propelled India to 317 for 8 in a crucial Women’s ODI World Cup match. It is also India’s highest total in the history of the mega ICC event. Mandhana scored 119 off 123 balls as her fifth ODI centuries included 12 fours and two sixes. While Harmanpreet Kaur scored her second ton in the Women’s World Cup with a 109-run knock which was laced with 10 fours and two sixes. It was her first century since hitting 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

Mithali Raj’s decision to bat first on the pitch which was used in their 62-run loss to New Zealand was validated early on by Yastika Bhatia’s 21-ball 31. After getting her first boundary with an outside edge flying over slip, Yastika pulled Chinelle Henry thrice in the arc from deep mid-wicket to backward square leg.

The pull continued to be a great scoring shot for Yastika as Shamilia Connell was taken for fours through mid-wicket and square leg. Yastika’s knock came to an end when she chipped a cutter from Shakera Selman back to the bowler. Mithali and Deepti Sharma also got dismissed in quick succession.

Mandhana then joined hands with Harmanpreet to share a massive 184-run stand. It was a free-flowing batting performance from India where they were proactive in power-play, had the intent to rotate the strike in middle overs and when it mattered the most, got the big knocks as West Indies bowlers were punished for their wayward line and length. India lost wickets in a bundle in the last couple of overs before posting 317/8 on the scoreboard.

West Indies started the chase on a very strong note with Dottin’s 62 and her opening partner Hayley Matthews made a quick 43 as the duo shared a century stand for the opening wicket.

But once they departed, West Indies innings just fell apart. The Indians produced a cohesive bowling effort to bundle out West Indies for 162 in 40.3 overs.

Sneh Rana (3/22) and Meghna Singh (2/27) shared five wickets between them for India, while other three bowlers, including veteran Jhulan Goswami (1/43) also chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 317 for 8 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 123, Harmanpreet Kaur 109; Anisa Mohammed 2/59).

West Indies: 162 all out in 40.3 overs (Deandra Dottin 62, Hayley Matthews 43; Sneh Rana 3/22, Meghna Singh 2/27).

(With Agency Inputs)

