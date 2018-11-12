Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
WWT20 2018: Australia Hammer Ireland by Nine Wickets in Complete Mismatch

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 12, 2018, 9:31 AM IST
WWT20 2018: Australia Hammer Ireland by Nine Wickets in Complete Mismatch

Australia hammered Ireland by nine wickets in their ICC Women's World Twenty20 match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday (November 11).

Opting to bat first, Ireland managed just 93 for 6 in their 20 overs. Australia broke no sweat in chasing down the small target, racing to victory injust 9.1 overs with Alyssa Healy smashing an unbeaten 31-ball 56.

Ireland never got going after winning the toss. Only opener Clare Shillington (19 off 18) scored at over run a ball among batters who scored more than 10. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry bagged two wickets to derail Ireland at the top, while there were also a couple of run outs that hampered the batting side.

Ireland struggled against the disciplined attack, unable to get any sort of momentum going their way. Only Kim Garth, the No. 7 batter, managed more than 20 which helped Ireland past 90.

Perry was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 12 while Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt bagged a wicket each.

Australia wasted no time in chasing down the target. Opener Healy got going straightaway with a flurry of boundaries, racing to her half-century. Beth Mooney fell in the sixth over for 14, but by then, Australia already had more than 70 on board.

This was Australia's second win in the tournament after their victory over Pakistan on the opening day. It was also Australia's 11th consecutive T20I win.

First Published: November 12, 2018, 9:27 AM IST
