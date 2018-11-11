WWT20: England & Sri Lanka Share Points Following Washout

Loading...
As a result, both teams had to manage with a point apiece.
It's been raining heavily in St Lucia in recent days, and such was the impact that the umpires decided to call off the match 10 minutes before the scheduled start.
The forecast looks no different in St Lucia until at least Wednesday and the International Cricket Council has reportedly started planning to shift all the matches to Antigua.
While England's next clash is against Bangladesh on Monday, Sri Lanka will take on South Africa the same day.
Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed a blistering century, hogged most of the limelight on Day 1 of the tournament as India defeated New Zealand. Meanwhile, Australia and Windies beat Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively.
England womeniccICC womens world cup 2018ICC Womens World T20 2018sri lanka womenwomen's cricketWomen's World T20 2018womens world T20
First Published: November 11, 2018, 9:17 AM IST