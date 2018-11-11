Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
WWT20: England & Sri Lanka Share Points Following Washout

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 11, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
England and Sri Lanka will have to wait slightly longer to open their 2018 Women's World T20 campaign as their Group A encounter on Saturday (November 10) was washed out without a ball being bowled at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

As a result, both teams had to manage with a point apiece.

It's been raining heavily in St Lucia in recent days, and such was the impact that the umpires decided to call off the match 10 minutes before the scheduled start.

The forecast looks no different in St Lucia until at least Wednesday and the International Cricket Council has reportedly started planning to shift all the matches to Antigua.

While England's next clash is against Bangladesh on Monday, Sri Lanka will take on South Africa the same day.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed a blistering century, hogged most of the limelight on Day 1 of the tournament as India defeated New Zealand. Meanwhile, Australia and Windies beat Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively.

