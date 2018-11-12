Pakistan Docked 10 Runs Against India for Running on the Pitch

Loading...
Pakistan were first warned in the 13th over but repeated incident twice, first in the 18th over when Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar were at the crease, then on the final ball of the innings when Nahida Khan and Sidra Nawaz were guilty of doing the same. Pakistan's eventual total was also reduced to 133/5 from 135/5.
This is not the first time Pakistan have been guilty of this, with the players being warned even during their previous series against Sri Lanka.
"I had a chat with the umpires, they told me that our players were warned thrice and then the runs were docked. It was unprofessional on our part, after being warned, we still trodded (sic) on the danger area, it's something we need to work on, it hasn't happened for the first time, it happened previously during the Sri Lanka series as well," said Pakistan captain Javeria Khan.
Interestingly, India were also warned about the same, something which Mithali Raj confirmed later.
"We were told before getting in to bat that those 10 runs were because the Pakistan batters were running on the danger end and they were warned. So were we, but we didn't get to that point [where the umpires had to give a penalty]. We were aware of it."
The ICC rule 41.14.3 states that when avoidable damage to the pitch has been caused by the batting side after the issue of a warning, the bowler's end umpire will "disallow all runs to the batting side, return any not out batter to her original end, signal no-ball or wide to the scorers if applicable, and award five penalty runs to the fielding side."
