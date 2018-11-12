Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Pakistan Docked 10 Runs Against India for Running on the Pitch

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 12, 2018, 8:27 AM IST
Pakistan Docked 10 Runs Against India for Running on the Pitch

(Image: ICC)

Loading...
In a rather unique event, the Indian women's team started their run chase with the scoreboard reading 10/0 after the Pakistan women's team were penalised ten runs for running on the danger area of the pitch.

Pakistan were first warned in the 13th over but repeated incident twice, first in the 18th over when Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar were at the crease, then on the final ball of the innings when Nahida Khan and Sidra Nawaz were guilty of doing the same. Pakistan's eventual total was also reduced to 133/5 from 135/5.

This is not the first time Pakistan have been guilty of this, with the players being warned even during their previous series against Sri Lanka.

"I had a chat with the umpires, they told me that our players were warned thrice and then the runs were docked. It was unprofessional on our part, after being warned, we still trodded (sic) on the danger area, it's something we need to work on, it hasn't happened for the first time, it happened previously during the Sri Lanka series as well," said Pakistan captain Javeria Khan.

Interestingly, India were also warned about the same, something which Mithali Raj confirmed later.

"We were told before getting in to bat that those 10 runs were because the Pakistan batters were running on the danger end and they were warned. So were we, but we didn't get to that point [where the umpires had to give a penalty]. We were aware of it."

The ICC rule 41.14.3 states that when avoidable damage to the pitch has been caused by the batting side after the issue of a warning, the bowler's end umpire will "disallow all runs to the batting side, return any not out batter to her original end, signal no-ball or wide to the scorers if applicable, and award five penalty runs to the fielding side."

Related Story

ICC Womens World T20 2018India vs Pakistanmithali rajpakistan women's cricket team
First Published: November 12, 2018, 6:59 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...