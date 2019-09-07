ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier: Bangladesh Beat Thailand to Win the Title

Bangladesh women registered a comprehensive 70-run victory over Thailand in the final off ICC Women World T20 Qualifier on Saturday.
Both the teams had already sealed a place in the next year’s showpiece event but Bangladesh sent a strong message to Thailand regarding what awaits them next year in Australia.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh posted 130/5 with Sanjida Islam leading the way with an unbeaten 71 off just 60 balls.
Other opener Murshida Khatun scored 33 as the openers put together a 68-run stand. However, Thailand showed some fight as they picked regular wickets towards the death overs. Nattaya Boochatham (2/31) and Suleepom Laomi with (1/13) were the two standout bowlers.
Thailand’s chase never really got going as they kept losing regular wickets. Ratnaporn Padunglerd (15) and Wongpaka Liengprasert (11) were the only two batters who reached double figures.
Naida Akter with 2/17 and Shaila Sharmin (2/9) were the pick of the bowlers but none of the bowlers really leaked any runs for
Bangladesh.
Thailand’s innings meandered towards the end as they played full quota of 20 overs but could only reach a total of 60/7.
The victory means Bangladesh will join India, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A while Thailand will join England, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan in Group B.
