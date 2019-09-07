Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Afghanistan lead by 374 runs
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

301 (107.0)

England need 365 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier: Bangladesh Beat Thailand to Win the Title

Bangladesh women registered a comprehensive 70-run victory over Thailand in the final off ICC Women World T20 Qualifier on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier: Bangladesh Beat Thailand to Win the Title

Bangladesh women registered a comprehensive 70-run victory over Thailand in the final off ICC Women World T20 Qualifier on Saturday.

Both the teams had already sealed a place in the next year’s showpiece event but Bangladesh sent a strong message to Thailand regarding what awaits them next year in Australia.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh posted 130/5 with Sanjida Islam leading the way with an unbeaten 71 off just 60 balls.

Other opener Murshida Khatun scored 33 as the openers put together a 68-run stand. However, Thailand showed some fight as they picked regular wickets towards the death overs. Nattaya Boochatham (2/31) and Suleepom Laomi with (1/13) were the two standout bowlers.

Thailand’s chase never really got going as they kept losing regular wickets. Ratnaporn Padunglerd (15) and Wongpaka Liengprasert (11) were the only two batters who reached double figures.

Naida Akter with 2/17 and Shaila Sharmin (2/9) were the pick of the bowlers but none of the bowlers really leaked any runs for

Bangladesh.

Thailand’s innings meandered towards the end as they played full quota of 20 overs but could only reach a total of 60/7.

The victory means Bangladesh will join India, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Group A while Thailand will join England, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan in Group B.

ban vs thabangladeshbangladesh vs thailandthailand

Related stories

From Obscurity to World Cup Qualification - The Journey of Thai Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 1:35 PM IST

From Obscurity to World Cup Qualification - The Journey of Thai Cricket

Thailand Create History, Qualify For 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup With Bangladesh
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 11:01 PM IST

Thailand Create History, Qualify For 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup With Bangladesh

A Look at How Indian Players Fared in the Kia Super League 2019
Cricketnext Staff | September 2, 2019, 8:00 PM IST

A Look at How Indian Players Fared in the Kia Super League 2019

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...