ICC World Cup 2019: A Lookback at Previous Encounters Between England & Australia

The second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 sees hosts England take on rivals Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday (July 11).
The two Ashes rivals have faced off against each other 7 times – including once in this edition of the tournament – with Australia having come out on top on 6 occasions.
Although the modern England cricket team is a different beast altogether, they will have to overcome a history of faltering against the Australians to make it to only their second World Cup final.
Here’s a lookback on the last few times they clashed in the tournament.
1975 – Australia Triumph in Low-scoring Encounter
The semi-finals of the first-ever World Cup final saw Australia and England clash at Headingley. Australia chose to bowl first in what were overcast conditions and young swing bowler Gary Gilmour ripped through their top order, taking 6-14 as England were dismissed for 93.
The conditions made chasing even that score difficult as Australia were at one point reduced to 39-6. It was Gilmour who came to their rescue, scoring a patient 27 that was enough to ensure Australia made the finals.
1979 – All-round England Register Easy Win
The two rivals faced off again in 1979 but this time in a group stage match. Put in to bat, Australia could only muster 159 in their 60 overs as England took wickets at regular intervals, including effecting four run-outs.
In reply, a half-century from Graham Gooch and useful contributions from Mike Brearley (44), David Gower (22) and Ian Botham (18) saw England ease home to a comfortable six-wicket victory with 12.5 overs to spare.
1987 – Gatting’s Recklessness Costs England
Credit: Twitter
This between these two sides was again a semi-final, this time at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Australia won the toss and batted first, setting a respectable total of 253 thanks to a 75 from David Boon and some lower order hitting from Mike Veletta (45 off 31 balls).
England were cruising in pursuit of the target but a rush of blood to Mike Gatting’s head changed all that. He attempted a reverse sweep off Alan Border and was caught. His dismissal triggered a batting collapse and Australia won by 7 runs.
1992 – Botham Inspires England to Win
Hosts Australia desperately needed a win as they were on the brink of elimination when they faced England at the SCG. Batting first they were going along at a decent pace until Ian Botham grabbed four wickets in seven balls and completely turned the match on its head.
England only posted 171 in the first innings and it was a target that England had no trouble chasing down. Botham and Graham Gooch put together 107 for the first wicket and England eventually won the match by 8 wickets.
2003 – The Andy Bichel Show
Australia were back to winning ways the next time these teams faced off in the 2003 edition of the tournament at Port Elizabeth. Batting first, England started well and were on course for a decent total before Andy Bichel ran through their batting line-up, taking 7-20 as England notched only 204.
In response, England threw the proverbial kitchen sink at the defending champions and actually reduced them to 135-8. But Bichel thwarted them once again, putting together a 73-run stand with Michael Bevan to take the Aussies home.
2007 – Ponting Leads the Way
The 2007 encounter between these two sides at North Sound, Antigua was a close one that was tilted in Australia’s favour by their superior batting line-up. England, buoyed by a ton from Kevin Pietersen and a half-century from Ian Bell, posted 247.
In reply, Matthew Hayden (41) and Adam Gilchrist (27) got Australia off to a flying start before Ponting top-scored with 86. Valuable contributions from Michael Clarke (55) and Andrew Symonds (28) helped Australia get the win with minimal fuss.
2015 – Finch Century Brings Huge Win
Hosts Australia began their 2015 campaign at the MCG against England. England chose to bowl first but were left to rue that decision by Aaron Finch. He was dropped early and went on to score 135 as Australia scored a mammoth 342.
In reply, Australia ran through the English top order and were 92-6 at one point before Chris Woakes and James Taylor led a counter-attack of sorts. It wasn’t enough as Australia began their campaign with a massive 111-run win.
2019 – Behrendorff and Starc Trump Formidable English Batting
The group stage encounter between the two teams in Lord’s this year was a match that hinged largely on the bowling units of both sides. England chose to bowl first in overcast conditions but David Warner and Aaron Finch saw out the tricky phase in the start of the innings.
Finch scored a century but Australia’s middle order collapse meant they only scored 285 despite looking set for a total well beyond the 300-run mark. In reply, left-arm seamers Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc took 9 wickets to hand England their second loss on the trot in the group stages.
