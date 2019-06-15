ICC World Cup 2019 | Aaron Finch Breaks Records with Ton Against Sri Lanka

Australia skipper Aaron Finch lit up The Oval when the defending champions took on Sri Lanka in a group stage match of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday (June 15), scoring 153 off 132 balls.
Finch, whose knock consisted of 15 fours and five sixes, broke the record for the highest score in a World Cup for an Australian captain which belonged to Ricky Ponting.
Ponting previously held the record with his unbeaten knock of 140 against India in the final of the 2003 World Cup in Johannesburg.
Finch has also become the first-ever batsman to have made two 150+ scores as Australian skipper – he scored 153* against Pakistan in Sharjah earlier this year.
His knock is the third-highest individual knock by an Australian in the World Cup – behind David Warner’s 178 vs Afghanistan in 2015 and Matthew Hayden’s 158 vs West Indies in 2007.
The opening batsman also became the current highest-run scorer in the World Cup with 343 runs ahead of opening partner Warner (281 runs).
Lastly, his knock became the joint-highest score of the tournament thus far. England opener Jason Roy scored the exact number of runs during his side’s win over Bangladesh.
Australia eventually went on to post 334-7 in the first innings with Steve Smith (73) and Glenn Maxwell (46*) also chipping in with useful knocks.
