ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan's Abid Ali Expresses Desire to Meet Sachin Tendulkar

Abid recently made his One-Day International debut against Australia and scored 112 in his very first game. The 31-year-old, who has scored plenty of runs in domestic cricket, will travel to England as a back-up opener.
"It will be the best day in my life when I meet him [Tendulkar] because he was one of the best batsmen," he said.
"Definitely, I would like to hug him and I am sure that just like all great players meet youngsters I am sure that he will not turn me down. I am sure that if I want to get any information on cricket from Sachin, he will give a positive reply."
Abid didn't shy away from accepting that he tries to copy Tendulkar's batting style.
"Actually I have followed Sachin's technique from day one of my career and after watching him I tried to play like him. He was a great player, just like our own Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf," he said.
"I adopt their good things and leave any bad thing. If I meet him I will try to talk to him and get some advice, mentally and technically, so that it helps me improve my batting."
First Published: April 21, 2019, 9:02 PM IST