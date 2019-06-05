starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

County Ground, Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Adaptability Will be Key to Getting Success: Latham

AFP |June 5, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Adaptability Will be Key to Getting Success: Latham

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham said on Tuesday that adaptability was the key to World Cup success and that New Zealand were "lucky" to have had recent experience of playing Bangladesh.

New Zealand reached the World Cup final for the first time four years ago but had to settle for a runners-up finish against Australia.

They started in impressive fashion at this year's tournament in England and Wales, steam-rollering Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Cardiff at the weekend.

"We play nine games at nine different venues around the country," said Latham. "It's important to adapt to every surface, every team, as quick as possible.

"The way we usually play a series back home, you play two or three games against a side and you're able to try to work out the way they go about things.

"But in a World Cup and this situation, you run once and it's important that you adapt really quickly to what that side offers."

He said New Zealand would benefit from recent knowledge of playing Bangladesh, whom they face at the Oval on Wednesday.

"I guess we're lucky with a side like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh who we have played recently in our home summer," he said. "We are sort of familiar with them."

Latham predicted a tough contest against Bangladesh, who beat South Africa in their first match of the tournament to get off to a flying start.

"I think the way we went about things against Sri Lanka was ideal, but we know we're going to be put under pressure tomorrow and throughout this tournament," he said.

"So I'm certainly looking forward to the challenge of doing it all again tomorrow."

Latham said it would be "great" to see Bangladesh in London after the Asian nation cut short their tour of New Zealand earlier this year following the Christchurch mosque attacks.

"I'm sure both sides are looking forward to getting out there and getting back to the cricket field around what we love doing," he said.

Cricket World Cupicc world cup 2019new zealand vs bangladeshtom latham
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019

SL v PAK
Bristol All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
3
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
6
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
7
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
8
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
9
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more