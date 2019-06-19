starts in
Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Players Involved in Altercation at Manchester Restaurant

AFP |June 19, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
Police were called after members of the Afghanistan squad were involved in an altercation at a Manchester restaurant on Monday.

The incident took place the night before Afghanistan's World Cup match against England at Manchester's Old Trafford, with the Afghans going down to a colossal 150-run defeat -- their fifth loss in as many matches at the tournament.

According to the BBC, the unnamed squad members took exception to being filmed by a member of the public, and confronted him.

But Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib, speaking to reporters after the match, played down the incident by saying he had no fresh information to offer on the alleged altercation.

"No, I haven't, so you can ask my security officer. I didn't know anything about him, about them," he said.

"It's not a big issue for the team, for me."

Earlier Tuesday, a statement issued by Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers attended Akbar's restaurant shortly after 11:15 pm local time (2215 GMT) on Monday.

"Shortly after 11.15 pm on Monday 17 June 2019, police were called to reports of an altercation at a premises on Liverpool Road in Manchester," the statement said.

"Officers attended the scene. No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing."

On the field, hosts England, aided by some sloppy Afghanistan fielding, piled up their highest World Cup score of 397-6, with captain Eoin Morgan hitting a one-day international record 17 sixes in his 148.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
2
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
3
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
