ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Replace Aftab Alam With Sayed Shirzad

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
The Event Technical Committee of the International Cricket Council has approved Afghanistan left-arm pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad as replacement for Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup, the board announced on Thursday (June 27).

No clarity was provided as to why Alam was being withdrawn from the tournament with the release stating that the replacement was being made "under exceptional circumstances."

Alam played three games at the World Cup returning four wickets with his best effort being 3/45 against New Zealand at Taunton.

His replacement Shirzad, a left-arm pace bowler has played just one One-Day International for Afghanistan but did not have anything to show for his efforts as that game against Ireland was washed out. He has a good first-class record though where he has picked up 49 wickets in 15 outings at an average of 25.38.

Afghanistan have not had the best of tournaments thus far with their off-field controversies being highlighted more than their on-field play. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table having lost all of their seven encounters so far. Afghanistan next face Pakistan on Saturday (June 29) at Leeds.

AfghanistanAftab Alamicc world cup 2019sayed ahmad shirzad

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6266 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more