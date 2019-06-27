ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Replace Aftab Alam With Sayed Shirzad

The Event Technical Committee of the International Cricket Council has approved Afghanistan left-arm pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad as replacement for Aftab Alam for the remainder of the ongoing World Cup, the board announced on Thursday (June 27).
No clarity was provided as to why Alam was being withdrawn from the tournament with the release stating that the replacement was being made "under exceptional circumstances."
Alam played three games at the World Cup returning four wickets with his best effort being 3/45 against New Zealand at Taunton.
His replacement Shirzad, a left-arm pace bowler has played just one One-Day International for Afghanistan but did not have anything to show for his efforts as that game against Ireland was washed out. He has a good first-class record though where he has picked up 49 wickets in 15 outings at an average of 25.38.
Afghanistan have not had the best of tournaments thus far with their off-field controversies being highlighted more than their on-field play. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table having lost all of their seven encounters so far. Afghanistan next face Pakistan on Saturday (June 29) at Leeds.
