starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Target Bangladesh Scalp After Near India Heist

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Target Bangladesh Scalp After Near India Heist

Coming off a stellar performance against India, Afghanistan will aim to get their first win in the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on Bangladesh at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton on Monday (June 24).

After poor performances in their first four matches, Afghanistan showed what they are capable of when they took India to the limit at the same venue on Sunday.

Their bowling unit had suffered against England but they delivered a commanding performance against Virat Kohli’s side, ensuring they could only score 224 in the first innings before falling short by just 11 runs.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib will hope they can carry on the momentum against a Bangladesh side that have been in fine form so far in the tournament.

Shakib al Hasan has led the way with the bat and is currently among the top-five run scorers of the tournament but their bowling has been wayward at times and that has come back to haunt them on occasion.

And against an Afghanistan spin attack that managed to stifle India, Bangladesh's own bowlers will have to step up to make life easier for their batsmen.

Bangladesh are almost out of the contention for the semi-finals as they currently sit on five points after playing six games.

However, if they manage to win their remaining games and a few other results go in their favour, they might just sneak into the top four.

Last Five ODIs

Afghanistan: LLLLL

Afghanistan’s last win in a competitive ODI game came against Ireland before the World Cup. They beat Pakistan in a warm-up game but have lost all matches played in the tournament thus far.

Bangladesh: LWNRLL

Bangladesh’s last win in their last five encounters came against West Indies. Their game against Sri Lanka was washed out and they lost to Australia, New Zealand and England.

Players to Watch Out For

Rashid Khan: Having been smashed for 110 runs by England, the leg-spinner came back strong against India, recording figures of 1-39. He remains a match winner and will be hard to get away on a pitch that will offer some assistance.

Shakib al Hasan: The world’s number one ranked all-rounder has taken 5 wickets in the tournament thus far and scored a whopping 425 runs. Expect him to be a danger with both bat and ball on the type of surface he is used to playing on.

Team News/Availability

Bangladesh: Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain had missed the previous game due to injuries and while the former may not be fit for the Afghanistan clash, the latter might be available for selection.

Afghanistan: There are no injury concerns and they have a full squad to choose from.

Squads

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.

2019 world cupAfghanistanAfghanistan vs BangladeshbangladeshBangladesh vs Afghanistanbangladesh vs afghanistan previewicc world cup 2019world cup

Related stories

WATCH | Need to Build on the Performance Against India: Naib
Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 8:59 PM IST

WATCH | Need to Build on the Performance Against India: Naib

WATCH | Respect Afghanistan Spinners But Don't Fear Them: Rhodes
Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 9:58 PM IST

WATCH | Respect Afghanistan Spinners But Don't Fear Them: Rhodes

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 'We Are Drowning, But We'll Take You With Us', Gulbadin Warns Bangladesh
Cricketnext Staff | June 24, 2019, 12:16 AM IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 'We Are Drowning, But We'll Take You With Us', Gulbadin Warns Bangladesh

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more