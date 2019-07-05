ICC World Cup 2019: Afridi's Six-for Drives Pakistan to Consolation Win Against Bangladesh

Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with the ball as Pakistan ended their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a 94-run win over Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday (July 5).
Afridi got the big wickets of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib al Hasan, Liton Das and Mahmudullah meaning Bangladesh, chasing 316 for victory, managed only 221 in reply.
Afridi’s figures of 6-35 are the best by any Pakistani bowler in the World Cup and also saw him become the youngest to get a five-wicket haul in the tournament.
Bangladesh knew they had to attack in order to chase down what was a stiff target and started the innings well, with Soumya Sarkar in particular looking in fine touch.
However, Sarkar was dismissed by Mohammad Amir in the sixth over when he picked out Fakhar Zaman at cover-point.
Tamim departed shortly thereafter when he failed to read a slower ball from Afridi and the ball went on to rattle his leg stump.
This left Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib – two players who have a history of doing well together – with the job of rebuilding the innings. However, Rahim was bowled by Wahab Riaz for only 16.
Shakib and Liton Das put together a 58-run stand for the fourth wicket but the two were accounted for by Afridi in short order thereafter.
Afridi sent Mahmudullah and Mohammad Saifuddin back to the hut, Shadab Khan got rid of both Mosaddek Hossain and Mashrafe Mortaza before Afridi ended the game by dismissing Mustafizur Rahman with a yorker.
Earlier, Sarfaraz Ahmed's team needed to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international but after winning the toss they failed to muster enough runs to give them a chance.
Pakistan, backed by thousands of passionate flag-waving fans, started curiously slowly in the London sunshine, crawling to 38-1 after 10 overs.
Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam eventually stepped on the gas, reaching their 150 partnership for the second wicket off 146 balls.
But Babar was out shortly afterwards for an impressive 96 off 98 deliveries. He had batted beautifully, hitting 11 fours as he and Imam laid the foundation for a late-innings flourish.
But in another huge blow for Pakistan, Imam was next to go when he trod on his stumps after scoring exactly 100, to leave them 246-3 in the 42nd over, with Mohammad Hafeez departing in the next over.
A late flourish from Imad Wasim, who scored 43 runs from 26 balls, boosted the score but Pakistan lacked the muscle to take the game away from Bangladesh.
Mustafizur took five wickets for Bangladesh, including a superb caught and bowled to dismiss Shadab.
Pakistan were shot out for a paltry 105 in their first match, with the West Indies winning in just 13.4 overs, meaning they took a huge hit on run rate.
They won just one of their first five matches, coming back strongly to beat South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to sit fifth in the 10-team table, but in the end left themselves too much to do.
