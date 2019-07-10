ICC World Cup 2019: Alex Carey Steps Up to Lead the Way for Keepers

There were a lot of questions raised when Australia came into the World Cup with no back-up wicket-keeper. Alex Carey, their designated wicket-keeper hadn't made huge strides in international cricket yet and had 429 runs from 19 ODIs at an average of 30.64 with just one half-century to his name.
Not overwhelming numbers and with Matthew Wade in good form in the domestic circuit, it seemed like Australia were making a big gamble banking on just Carey, who, being the only keeper in the side, had to start in the playing XI every game.
However, as Australia head into the World Cup semi-finals, one man that has hogged a lot of attention is Carey. The southpaw has had an outstanding World Cup with 329 runs at an average of 65.8 and a strike rate of 113.44. Walking in behind the middle-order, Carey has been quite influential in the backend of an innings for Australia.
His half-centuries came in the most important matches for Australia - India, New Zealand and South Africa - and each of them came at a good rate. His average of 65.8 is the second best by an Australian in this World Cup (min 100 runs) after David Warner's 79.75. He also has the second highest strike rate after Glenn Maxwell but the keeper has made a lot more runs than the all-rounder.
Among the keepers, Carey's run tally is the second highest in this World Cup after Mushfiqur Rahim. With him likely to play at least one more game, Carey could well go past Rahim who is now 38 runs ahead of him. Rahim and Jos Buttler are the only keepers to score a ton in this World Cup. Carey does not have one but his batting position - he has batted at no 7 in every game this World Cup - means that he has less opportunities to do so.
He has 19 dismissals in this World Cup - the most by any keeper. Shai Hope and Tom Latham follow with 16 and 15 each. Carey has played in 9 innings and is the only keeper in this World Cup to have a dismissals/innings greater than 2.
Carey's run tally compares well to the best ever performances by wicket-keepers in a World Cup. For keepers with at least 300 runs in a World Cup, Carey's average of 65.8 is the fourth best after Kumar Sangakkara (2011 and 2015) and Brendan Taylor (2015). No keeper with 300-plus runs in a World Cup have scored at a rate over 110 except Carey. That he has scored runs and made them quick from a rather unlikely batting position makes his feats all the more impressive.
His wicket-keeping is less talked about but his 19 dismissals is the second best ever in a World Cup by a keeper after Adam Gilchrist's 21 in 2003. But then, Gilchrist had one more innings then and Carey will get a chance to eclipse him in the semi-finals against England. He could even get one more if Australia win the semis and head to the finals. His rate of dismissals per innings - 2.11 - is the best ever in the history of the World Cup by a wicket-keeper. Given the World Cup he has had so far, expect Carey to break a few more records by the end of the semi-finals on Thursday at Edgbaston.
