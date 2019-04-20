ICC World Cup 2019 | Alex Hales Goes on Indefinite Break Ahead of World Cup

Loading...
Hales, who did not feature in his County side Nottinghamshire’s 50-over match against Lancashire on Friday, has been included in England’s preliminary 15-man World Cup squad.
The 30-year-old is expected to join the England squad for their World Cup preparations at the end of April. The England Cricket Board are yet to make a comment on his absence.
On their website, Nottinghamshire stated: “Alex Hales has made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons and no timetable has been set for his return to action.”
No other explanation for Hales' omission from the County has been offered.
The 30-year-old has played in 70 ODIs for England and has scored six hundreds.
He scored 147 at Trent Bridge against Australia last year, as he took England to a record-breaking ODI total of 481/6.
England’s World Cup campaign is set to begin on 30 May when they take on South Africa.
However, England kick start preparations for the World Cup against Ireland in a one-off ODI, before playing Pakistan in one T20I and five ODIs.
Alongside his selection for the World Cup, Hales has been named in England's squads for those matches.
First Published: April 20, 2019, 11:01 AM IST