ICC World Cup 2019 | All-round Bangladesh Consign South Africa to Second Defeat

Cricketnext Staff |June 2, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | All-round Bangladesh Consign South Africa to Second Defeat

A good all-round showing from Bangladesh saw them begin their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a win as they beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval, London on Sunday (June 2).

Chasing 331 to win, South Africa could only post 309-8 in reply and were thus consigned to their second loss in as many games.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram got them off to a steady start which came to an end when the former was run out by Rahim due to a mix-up in calling.

Out came Faf du Plessis, who proceeded to stitch together a 53-run stand with Markram before the latter was bowled by Shakib Al Hasan in the 20th over just before he could bring up his half-century.

Du Plessis would not miss out on his fifty but was cleaned up by Mehidy Hasan. Both David Miller (38) and Rassie van der Dussen (41) got starts but were unable to convert them into a big score.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris departed cheaply but it was Duminy (45) who kept South Africa in the game. He picked 11 runs off the 47th over and was closing in on a half-century.

However, he chopped on a slower ball from Mustafizur Rahman on the first ball of the next over, putting an end to any slim hopes the Proteas might have had of getting a win.

Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir managed to bat out the remaining deliveries but the target was always beyond them.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted their highest ODI score as ferocious hitting from Mushfiqur and Shakib took them to 330-6.

Mushfiqur made 78 and Shakib's 75 came from 84 balls as the pair combined in a 142-run partnership after South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to field.

Soumya Sarkar hit the first boundary and his flick off Lungi Ngidi brought a huge roar from Bangladesh fans at the Oval.

Tamim Iqbal and Sarkar got Bangladesh off to an absolute flyer and brought up their fifty partnership in just seven overs.

Eventually, it was Andile Phehlukwayo who broke the partnership in his first over when he induced an edge from Tamim that wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock managed to hold on to.

Sarkar was going along nicely but his aggression led to his downfall as a miscued hook off Chris Morris was well caught by a diving de Kock.

The unexpected absence of Ngidi – who walked off with a hamstring strain – saw part-timers Markram and Duminy fill in.

As a result, South Africa's bowling attack was hardly threatening and Shakib reached his fifty with ease.

The breakthrough was eventually provided by Imran Tahir who in his 100th ODI appearance, broke the record 142-run stand when he bowled Shakib.

Tahir then removed Mohammad Mithun before Mushfiqur also departed after a risky slog off Phehlukwayo that briefly got the Proteas back into the game.

But after going six overs without a boundary, Bangladesh ended on a high note thanks to some attacking cricket from Mahmudullah (46*) and Hossain (26).

South Africa will next take on India while Bangladesh will face New Zealand. Both matches will take place on June 5 (Wednesday).

bangladeshFaf du Plessisicc world cup 2019Mushfiqur Rahimshakib al hasanSouth Africa

