ICC World Cup 2019 | All-round England Thrash Afghanistan by Nine Wickets in Warm-Up

Riding high after getting the better of Pakistan in their first encounter, Afghanistan were given a reality check by the top-ranked ODI side. Asked to bat, they were reduced to 92 for 8 before Mohammad Nabi (44) came to their rescue. He managed to add 68 runs for the last two wickets and got his team to a respectable total of 160.
In reply, England batsmen did their thing and chased down the total in just 17.3 overs. Roy smoked 11 fours and four sixes in his 46-ball 89 as England showed everyone why they have been labelled as the red-hot favourites.
Hazratullah Zazai (11) wanted to make an early impact and also managed a couple of boundaries off the first over before Jofra Archer got his revenge in the next over, having the left-hander caught at mid-on. The right-arm fast bowler then got rid of Rahmat Shah (3) with the back of a length delivery to push Afghanistan on the back foot.
Noor Ali Zadran (30) played a couple of good-looking shots through the off side before he was knocked over by Ben Stokes, and that's when Root took over. The part-time offspinner teased Afghanistan batsmen with his loopy deliveries and the likes of Asghar Afghan (10), Rashid Khan (0) and Aftab Alam (6) fell prey to it.
Hashmatullah Shahidi (19) and Najibullah Zadran (1) were run out and that didn't help Afghanistan's cause. Having lost eight of their wickets before touching the 100-run mark, the entire burden fell on Nabi's shoulders. The 34-year-old took his chances against Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid and managed to slam three maximums.
He first added 35 runs for the ninth wicket with Aftab and then put on 33 runs with Dawlat Zadran for the final wicket. Zadran too made a decent contribution, scoring 20* off 17 deliveries.
England skipper then brought Archer back into the attack and the paceman had Nabi caught at third man to put a halt on his charge.
Afghanistan needed early wickets but it didn't take Roy and Bairstow much time to make their intentions clear. The two wasted no time and went after the bowling from the very first delivery. Both Roy and Bairstow toyed with the Afghani pacers and smashed them all around the park.
Gulbadin Naib was forced to introduce Rashid and Nabi but both the spinners suffered the same fate. England raced to 76 runs in seven overs before the move eventually paid dividend as Bairstow was stumped off Nabi's bowling for 22-ball 37, studded with five fours and a six.
Roy however continued the attack and completed his fifty off just 28 deliveries. He got decent support from Root (29*) who played the second fiddle and allowed Roy to do most of the scoring.
The right-handed opener didn't allow any bowler to settle in, and eventually led them over the line with a maximum over deep mid-wicket.
First Published: May 27, 2019, 7:41 PM IST