ICC World Cup 2019 | All-round Shakib Show Inspires Bangladesh to Victory Over West Indies

An excellent all-round showing from Shakib al Hasan saw Bangladesh condemn West Indies to their third defeat in the ICC World Cup 2019 at Taunton on Monday (June 17).
Shakib took 2 wickets in the first innings then scored 124* in the second as Bangladesh registered a seven-wicket victory.
Bangladesh started the chase slowly, with openers Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar mindful to not take too many risks against a potent pace attack.
Sarkar fell in the 9th over when he edged one from Andre Russell to Chris Gayle in the slips but the early wicket didn’t deter the Bangladeshi batsmen from choosing to attack.
Tamim and Shakib routinely found the boundary as the latter became the second Bangladeshi cricketer to score 6000 ODI runs, the first being Tamim himself.
But when Tamim and Mushfiqur Rahim fell in quick succession, it looked to be the spark that West Indies needed to potentially turn the game around.
However, Liton Das joined Shakib in the middle and the two put together an unbeaten 189-run partnership that took the game away from West Indies.
Shakib brought up his century comfortably whereas Das (94* off 69 balls) put on a clinical display of attacking batting – including pumping Shannon Gabriel for three consecutive sixes in the 38th over.
Fittingly it was Das who scored the winning runs, hitting Gabriel for a boundary in the 42nd over when exactly 4 runs were needed to seal the match.
Earlier, Shai Hope's 96 and the joint-fastest fifty of the tournament from Shimron Hetmyer inspired an imposing total of 321-8 after they were put in to bat.
The West Indies couldn't be contained in the second half of the innings as Hope laid the foundations for his country's fourth highest World Cup score with a 121-ball innings.
Hitting around Hope, Evin Lewis made 70 from 67 balls before Hetmyer smashed 50 in 26 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes.
It was the equal fastest 50 in this year's tournament and the third quickest by a West Indies batsman in World Cup history.
West Indies opener Gayle was expected to wreak havoc in the tournament, but the big-hitting 39-year-old has only managed scores of 50, 21 and 36.
Once again Gayle looked out of sorts and he went 12 balls without scoring before dangling his bat limply at Mohammad Saifuddin's seaming delivery on the 13th, with the edge held low down by wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim.
Lewis kept grinding away and reached his first World Cup fifty from 58 balls. His partnership of 116 with Hope was the West Indies' first century stand of the World Cup.
A towering six from Nicholas Pooran off Mehedi Hasan Miraz left a hole in the roof of one of the Taunton stands.
But Pooran, on 25 from 30 balls, perished when he tried to slog-sweep Shakib and miscued to Soumya Sarkar at long-on.
Urgency finally injected into the innings, Hetmyer followed Pooran's gung-ho example with a sublime display of hitting.
Blasting boundaries to all parts of the ground, Hetmyer passed 1,000 ODI runs in his 27th innings. His flamboyant display was curtailed when he holed out off Mustafizur Rahman.
Skipper Jason Holder's 33 from 15 balls -- including four fours and two sixes -- filled in admirably for Hetmyer to ensure the Windies went past 300.
Cricketnext Staff | June 17, 2019, 8:46 PM IST
