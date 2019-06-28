starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Amla & Du Plessis Lead South Africa to Consolation Win over Sri Lanka

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Amla & Du Plessis Lead South Africa to Consolation Win over Sri Lanka

An unbeaten 175-run partnership between Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis saw South Africa register a consolation 9-wicket win against Sri Lanka in their ICC World Cup 2019 group match at Chester-le-Street on Friday (June 28).

Du Plessis (96*) and Amla (80*) ensured the Proteas chased down the target of 204 in just 37.2 overs, leaving Sri Lanka’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals hanging by a thread.

Amla and his opening partner Quinton de Kock got off to a flier, scoring regular boundaries and rotating the strike well.

The two looked set for a big partnership before a trademark in-swinging yorker from Lasith Malinga crept under De Kock’s bat and rattled his leg stump.

That turned out to be the only noteworthy moment for Sri Lanka with the ball as the experienced duo of Amla and Du Plessis ensured there would be no more hiccups in the run chase.

The two started slowly before Amla and Du Plessis got a boundary each off Thisara Perera in the 10th over and they began to score at a more consistent rate thereafter.

The duo continued to run the 1s and 2s to ensure the scoreboard remained ticking while occasionally finding the boundary.

Amla brought up his half-century in the 20th over and Du Plessis did the same in the 28th over, after which they continued to score runs with ease.

Amla survived an LBW call towards the end of the game and Du Plessis fell just short of bringing up a century but he did get South Africa home with a boundary down the leg side.

Earlier Sri Lanka, whose victory against tournament hosts England last week revived their hopes of reaching the semi-finals after a miserable start to the competition, were bowled out for just 203.

They were all out in the 50th over in the northeast of England after losing wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings.

Recalled seamer Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of the South African bowlers, taking 3-25 in his 10 overs while Chris Morris also finished with three wickets.

Sri Lanka had a disastrous start to their innings when captain Dimuth Karunaratne was caught at slip by Du Plessis off the first ball of the match, delivered by Kagiso Rabada.

Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando batted positively to take the score to 67 for one in the 10th over before Fernando (30) mistimed a shot, sending the ball steepling into the air before it was taken by Du Plessis.

Perera (30) was next to go, chopping a Pretorius delivery onto his stumps as Sri Lanka slipped to 72-3 in the 12th over.

Angelo Mathews was bowled by Morris for 11 and Kusal Mendis departed for 23. Every recognised batsman apart from Karunaratne reached double-figures but none went on to play a big innings.

A swarm of bees briefly interrupted play towards the end of the innings, forcing the players and umpires to lie flat on the ground before the fall of the final wicket.

Cricket World CupFaf du PlessisHashim Amlaicc world cup 2019South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Compliments 'Clinical' Proteas Taking Down Sri Lanka
Cricketnext Staff | June 28, 2019, 10:37 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Twitter Compliments 'Clinical' Proteas Taking Down Sri Lanka

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mathews' Inconsistent Form Haunts Sri Lanka
Cricketnext Staff | June 28, 2019, 7:57 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mathews' Inconsistent Form Haunts Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka vs South Africa | Bees Interrupt World Cup Encounter & Leave Players Ducking for Cover
Cricketnext Staff | June 28, 2019, 6:55 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs South Africa | Bees Interrupt World Cup Encounter & Leave Players Ducking for Cover

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more