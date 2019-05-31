starts in
Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 5:SA VS BAN

upcoming
SA SA
BAN BAN

The Oval, London

Sun, 02 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell Hopes Pakistan Clash Serves as Reminder of Bowling Abilities

PTI |May 31, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell Hopes Pakistan Clash Serves as Reminder of Bowling Abilities

"I am a fast bowler," thundered West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell on Friday, reminding all who are only in awe of his incredible power-hitting.

Russell returned with figures of 2/4 in West Indies' seven-wicket thrashing of Pakistan at Trent Bridge, starting their campaign in the World Cup on a high note.

"A lot of people have been saying I'm in the team as a big-hitting batter but they don't remember I'm a fast bowler," said Russell after the match.

"I think they underestimate me. I've been jealous in the past couple of years because people have me down as a medium-pacer. When I see 'Andre Russell' come up on the big screen and I see 'medium-pacer', I'm like, who are they talking to?'

"Actually, I'm annoyed. Who's responsible for that stuff should change medium-pacer to fast."

Russell lit up the IPL with some incredible power-hitting drowning the fact that he can also bowl fast.

"At the end of the day I've showed them I can bowl 90mph. I think they should put some respect by my name. Today, when you turn up and see a (bouncy) pitch like that, it gives you a vibe to bowl fast, an energy to bowl fast."

Russell is confident he will be fit for the side's second match against Australia on June 6, despite limping heavily after his match-turning spell in the thumping win.

"I've been playing for years with these knee injuries," Russell said after the match.

"And sometimes it feels worse than some days but, at the end of the day, I'm a professional. I know what to do to get back. I think I have five days before the next game so that is more than enough time to get my knee back to normal and get it settled.

"Let's just see what happens. I have a good physio team, massage team, here so they're going to be working with me closely for the next couple of days," Russell said.

Andre Russellicc world cup 2019West Indieswest indies vs pakistan
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
