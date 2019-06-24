West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury that has troubled him through most of the tournament. Twenty-six year old batsman Sunil Ambris has been named his replacement.
Thirty one year-old Russell took five wickets in four games, but was far from his best in the matches he played, visibly struggling with his knee in the bowling run-up and in the field. Ambris will join the West Indies camp in preparation for their match against India at Old Trafford, on Thursday 27 June.
BREAKING: Andre Russell has been ruled out of the #CWC19 and will be replaced by right handed batsman Sunil Ambris. Stay tuned for more details..#MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/rIjDMU0AlR— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 24, 2019
Ambris averages 105.33 from his six ODIs, with his solitary international century coming against Ireland in West Indies' pre-tournament Tri-series.
ICC World Cup 2019: Russell Ruled Out of World Cup With Knee Injury, Ambris Named Replacement
