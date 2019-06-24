starts in
ICC World Cup 2019: Russell Ruled Out of World Cup With Knee Injury, Ambris Named Replacement

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Russell Ruled Out of World Cup With Knee Injury, Ambris Named Replacement

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury that has troubled him through most of the tournament. Twenty-six year old batsman Sunil Ambris has been named his replacement.

Thirty one year-old Russell took five wickets in four games, but was far from his best in the matches he played, visibly struggling with his knee in the bowling run-up and in the field. Ambris will join the West Indies camp in preparation for their match against India at Old Trafford, on Thursday 27 June.

Ambris averages 105.33 from his six ODIs, with his solitary international century coming against Ireland in West Indies' pre-tournament Tri-series.

More to follow…

