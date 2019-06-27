Russell Undergoes Successful Surgery on Injured Knee

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who was ruled out from the remainder of the ICC World Cup 2019, underwent successful knee surgery on Wednesday.
Russell posted a picture of himself post the surgery and wrote: "Surgery was a success thanks for the kind words from everyone.
The Jamaican did not have the best of tournaments and kept suffering from niggles throughout the four games. He was eventually ruled out of the tournament, ending with 36 runs in the three innings and five wickets.
The 31-year-old was replaced by batsman Sunil Ambris in the squad ahead of the match against India at Old Trafford on June 27. The International Cricket Council had confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup had approved Ambris as a replacement player for Russell.
West Indies sit at the eighth position in the standings with three points from six matches. Apart from needing three wins in their final three games, they also need results of other teams going in their favour to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.
