starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 1:ENG VS SA

upcoming
ENG ENG
SA SA

The Oval, London

Thu, 30 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark

Cricketnext Staff |May 12, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019 | Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark

Former England captain and all-rounder Andrew Flintoff took BBC’s radio jockey Chris Stark on a fun ride in order to introduce him with different groups of cricket fans including India’s Bharat Army. Before Stark met the Bharat Army, the global Indian cricket supporters group, he was introduced to desi beats on his way.

As the Bharat Army is preparing to cheer Team India, Stark got some lessons from playing dhol to dancing to the beats of Bhangra.

A video of Stark taking his lessons was shared by the official Twitter account of the ICC World Cup with a caption that read, “MISSION: Learn how to play the dhol, master Bhangra dancing & perform in front of some of India's most loyal fans...@flintoff11 sent @Chris_Stark to see if he could cut it in @thebharatarmy!”

Flintoff introduced Stark to Bharat Army leader Raks Patel.

“He’s a bit excited and a bit apprehensive. He’s not quite sure what he’s got himself in for but make sure he tries his best,” Flintoff told Patel while introducing Stark.

In the video, Stark was heard saying, "They want me to sing, they want me to dance, and I’ve had to learn both in about 10 minutes."

After his lessons in dhol and bhangra, Stark had to perform in front of 100 members of the fan club.

Patel is seen telling Stark about the Bharat Army, “we are the official Indian support group. We support India wherever they are playing. We bring the noise in the stands. We make up our own song, we produce our songs even,” Patel said.

After performing in front of the Bharat Army, Stark had a message for Flintoff, “Listen up Freddie, I think you were trying to screw me over. But Freddie, I have had the time of my life today, so if that’s what you meant by all of this…thank you my man.”

Andrew FlintoffOff The Fieldworld cup 2019
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Thu, 30 May, 2019

SA v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019

PAK v WI
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol
All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
ENG ENG
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more