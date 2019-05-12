ICC World Cup 2019 | Flintoff Gives Dhol And Bhangra Lessons to British RJ Stark

Former England captain and all-rounder Andrew Flintoff took BBC’s radio jockey Chris Stark on a fun ride in order to introduce him with different groups of cricket fans including India’s Bharat Army. Before Stark met the Bharat Army, the global Indian cricket supporters group, he was introduced to desi beats on his way.
As the Bharat Army is preparing to cheer Team India, Stark got some lessons from playing dhol to dancing to the beats of Bhangra.
A video of Stark taking his lessons was shared by the official Twitter account of the ICC World Cup with a caption that read, “MISSION: Learn how to play the dhol, master Bhangra dancing & perform in front of some of India's most loyal fans...@flintoff11 sent @Chris_Stark to see if he could cut it in @thebharatarmy!”
MISSION: Learn how to play the dhol, master Bhangra dancing & perform in front of some of India's most loyal fans...@flintoff11 sent @Chris_Stark to see if he could cut it in @thebharatarmy! 👀 pic.twitter.com/6rKaGv55Ro— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 8, 2019
Flintoff introduced Stark to Bharat Army leader Raks Patel.
“He’s a bit excited and a bit apprehensive. He’s not quite sure what he’s got himself in for but make sure he tries his best,” Flintoff told Patel while introducing Stark.
In the video, Stark was heard saying, "They want me to sing, they want me to dance, and I’ve had to learn both in about 10 minutes."
After his lessons in dhol and bhangra, Stark had to perform in front of 100 members of the fan club.
Patel is seen telling Stark about the Bharat Army, “we are the official Indian support group. We support India wherever they are playing. We bring the noise in the stands. We make up our own song, we produce our songs even,” Patel said.
After performing in front of the Bharat Army, Stark had a message for Flintoff, “Listen up Freddie, I think you were trying to screw me over. But Freddie, I have had the time of my life today, so if that’s what you meant by all of this…thank you my man.”
