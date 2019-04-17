ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer Out of England Preliminary Squad, but Door Not Fully Shut

Loading...
The preliminary World Cup squad is unchanged from England’s winter ODI series against West Indies.
England will finalise their final 15-man World Cup squad after the five-match ODI Series against Pakistan, which culminates at Headingley on May 19.
“In line with ICC regulations, we have to name a preliminary squad of 15 for the ICC World Cup before April 23. However, all 17 players named in the ODIs against Pakistan can stake a claim to be in the final 15-man squad, finalised at the end of that series. The selection panel has been impressed with Jofra Archer’s performances in domestic and franchise cricket. He is a very talented and exciting cricketer,” national selector Ed Smith said after the selection meeting in London on Wednesday.
Archer was born in Barbados but has an English father and holds a British passport. He completed a three-year qualification period on March 17.
If Archer is called up for the World Cup squad, one out of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett and Tom Curran would have to make way.
The selectors, in consultation with the England management, have rested Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes for the one-off ODI against Ireland in Malahide and the T20 against Pakistan. Chris Woakes is also not included and will manage his workload leading into a busy summer while playing for Warwickshire.
Sam Billings and James Vince have been added to the squad for the one-off ODI in Ireland and the T20 against Pakistan at Cardiff.
The focus over the next month will be on whether Archer can do enough to force his way into the final 15 that will be named on May 22, just three days before their warm up game with Australia at the Ageas Bowl.
BREAKING: @englandcricket announce their #CWC19 squad! pic.twitter.com/kInGrqpgUx
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 17, 2019
The ECB also announced that players selected in the squads, who are currently playing in the Indian Premier League, will return to England on or before April 26. This means the likes of Buttler, Bairstow, Ali, Stokes and Archer will be unavailable for their respective IPL franchises.
England 15-man Preliminary squad for World Cup: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.
England 17-man squad for Pakistan series: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.
First Published: April 17, 2019, 4:28 PM IST