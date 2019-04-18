ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer’s Exclusion From World Cup Squad Justified: Hussain

Loading...
Archer though is part of the 17-man squad selected to face Pakistan in five ODIs and the squad for the one-off ODI against Ireland as well. Hussain, who has previously backed Archer’s inclusion in the World Cup squad, said that the bowler needs to earn his stripes.
Hussain believes the preliminary squad will have no bearing on the final list, which will be announced on May 22, and that England have done the right thing in not upsetting anyone.
"Don't upset anyone now," Hussain told Sky Sports News. "Bring this lad (Archer) in; he's got huge talent, huge potential, give him a go, keep the others on their toes and then make a decision. Don't go too early.
"Why now, in this preliminary squad - which has no bearing, no meaning on the final squad - why show your hand now? Why tap on (Liam) Plunkett, (Tom) Curran or (David) Willey's shoulder, whoever, and say 'by the way, you're not involved'."
Archer qualified to play for England on March 17 after completing his three-year qualification period.
Hussain further said that the exclusion on Archer and the prospect of his inclusion eventually after his audition against Pakistan and Ireland will keep everyone on their toes.
"We've seen others who have had to wait their time for qualification and who have not really shone as well as people thought. They'd have picked him but then would have to leave him out. This is absolutely the right way to go. It keeps everyone on their toes," Hussain said.
Hussain’s fellow commentator David Lloyd also concurred with the decision. "He (Archer) is an x-factor cricketer," Lloyd said. "He is a terrific athlete and they're going to bed him into this team. It's no secret at all that he will end up in the final 15 - this just delays the inevitable."
Lloyd, a former England cricketer himself, pointed out that while Archer has done well in T20 leagues, the England team would probably concentrate more on his performances in international cricket before taking a final call.
"All eyes will be on that final 15, and Archer will be in it. He could be the missing piece of the jigsaw, but they're having a good look at him first. England are a wonderful team, and I think they're still favourites for this World Cup.
"They have a great squad, a really good leader in Eoin Morgan, and I think that selection has Morgan stamped all over it - 'We'll have a little look first, and then we'll get him in'", he concluded.
First Published: April 18, 2019, 10:14 AM IST