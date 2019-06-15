'Are You Ever Going to Win a Coin Toss?' - Haddin's Son Stumps Finch

Australian skipper Aaron Finch had very efficiently taken care of all the questions at the pre-match conference ahead of the game against Sri Lanka at The Oval, but for one, which wasn’t from the press present either.
Australian fielding coach Brad Haddin’s two young boys, Zachary, 10, and Hugo, 7, had joined Finch on stage and the best question was left for the end of the interaction when Zachary was handed the microphone.
“Are you going to win a coin toss?” he said, cracking up the couple of dozen journalists who loved the youngster’s sense of humour.
Finch is yet to win a toss at the 2019 World Cup but hopes his luck changes on Saturday. Like everyone else in the room, he too saw the funny side of the lighthearted moment.
“I don’t know, I’d like to,” Finch said with a smile. “I don’t think I won one in the warm-up games either.
“I had a good run at the start of the Pakistan series then lost a couple towards the end so it’s been a while since I won a toss. Good question.”
But Finch wasn’t going to let the young Haddin boy have the last laugh.
“Can I ask you a question?” Finch then asked Zachary. “Have you got a girlfriend?”
Zachary remained composed when a query like that would make most 10-year-old blush.
In a flash he shot back: “No!”
Australia take on a struggling Sri Lanka on Saturday in their fifth match, having lost only one against India. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have had two games washed out, won one and lost one in their four.
