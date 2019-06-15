starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

'Are You Ever Going to Win a Coin Toss?' - Haddin's Son Stumps Finch

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
'Are You Ever Going to Win a Coin Toss?' - Haddin's Son Stumps Finch

Australian skipper Aaron Finch had very efficiently taken care of all the questions at the pre-match conference ahead of the game against Sri Lanka at The Oval, but for one, which wasn’t from the press present either.

Australian fielding coach Brad Haddin’s two young boys, Zachary, 10, and Hugo, 7, had joined Finch on stage and the best question was left for the end of the interaction when Zachary was handed the microphone.

“Are you going to win a coin toss?” he said, cracking up the couple of dozen journalists who loved the youngster’s sense of humour.

Finch is yet to win a toss at the 2019 World Cup but hopes his luck changes on Saturday. Like everyone else in the room, he too saw the funny side of the lighthearted moment.

“I don’t know, I’d like to,” Finch said with a smile. “I don’t think I won one in the warm-up games either.

“I had a good run at the start of the Pakistan series then lost a couple towards the end so it’s been a while since I won a toss. Good question.”

But Finch wasn’t going to let the young Haddin boy have the last laugh.

“Can I ask you a question?” Finch then asked Zachary. “Have you got a girlfriend?”

Zachary remained composed when a query like that would make most 10-year-old blush.

In a flash he shot back: “No!”

Australia take on a struggling Sri Lanka on Saturday in their fifth match, having lost only one against India. Sri Lanka on the other hand, have had two games washed out, won one and lost one in their four.

Aaron FinchaustraliaBrad Haddinicc world cup 2019Off The Field
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more