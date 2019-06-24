starts in
Match 31:BAN VS AFG

live
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

24 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC World cup 2019 | Arjun Tendulkar Helping England Prepare for Australia Challenge

IANS |June 24, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
London: India Under-19 pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, was seen helping England batsman at the nets ahead of their crunch World Cup tie against Australia on Tuesday.

Arjun, who impressed with his bowling in the three-day Second-XI Championship contest in High Wycombe, was seen bowling in full tilt to English batsmen, who are all set to take on fellow favourites Aussies at Lord's.

Playing for MCC Young Cricketers, Arjun recently took two wickets against Surrey Second XI, including one off a beautiful delivery that was shown on a video on Twitter via Lord's Cricket Ground.

It made quite a buzz on the social media platform. Arjun ended his spell with figures of 2 for 50 in 11 overs.

In July 2018, Arjun was part of the India U-19 team that played the first Youth Test match against Sri Lanka. Last month, he participated in the Mumbai T20 League, playing for Aakash Tigers.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more