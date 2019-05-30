starts in
Match 1:ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

The Oval, London

30 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Australia Confident About Warner's Availablity For Afghanistan Clash

IANS |May 30, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
Australian team management is confident that soreness in David Warner's leg won't stop him from playing in their first 2019 World Cup clash against Afghanistan on June 1.

Warner missed Australia's final World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka on Monday after he suffered from tightness in his upper leg. In his place, Usman Khawaja opened the innings and played a match-winning knock of 89.

Warner then only batted at training on Wednesday morning in Bristol without taking part in any fielding drills.

However, according to a report in cricket.com.au, it is understood that there is no serious concern over his fitness to play the opening match.

Once Warner is declared fit, it would be up to coach Justin Langer and selectors to take a call on whether Warner should return to the top of the order, or bat at the number three position.

Warner, who made a comeback to cricket after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate, has been in tremendous form of late. In IPL 2019, he scored 692 runs in 12 matches he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

