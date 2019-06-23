ICC World Cup 2019: Australia Monitor Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins’ Fitness Ahead of England Clash

Defending champions Australia came into the 2019 ICC World Cup with a question mark about the fitness of their fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, but six matches in they are not only fit but also firing on all cylinders.
Starc and Cummins are training their sights on the English batsmen, who suffered quite a collapse against Sri Lanka, and fast bowling coach Adam Griffith is hoping that the good fortune does not desert them.
The support staff were concerned about the heightened risk of injury for their star quicks during their run of four games in nine days that involved nearly 700 kilometres of travel.
"What those two do really well is manage their bodies and manage themselves really well," Griffith said. "It’s a pretty hard thing to pull someone from a World Cup game - they’re pretty big every time you play.
"They won’t want to be rested.
"We’ll obviously keep an eye on things, but we got through that really tough period where we played four games in (nine) days.
"Now we are through that, we’ve got an excellent support staff that look after the guys physically and get them ready for every game and hopefully we don’t have to worry about that (resting them)."
Starc in his six games has taken 15 wickets at the World Cup so far and is second only to England’s Jofra Archer on the bowling charts, while Cummins has bagged 11 wickets.
"Obviously Lord’s will create some new challenges if it’s a fresh wicket, which it will be for us.
"We’ll have a look at the conditions and how we want to bowl but, when we’re at our best and we’re swinging the ball early and we’re doing our stuff through the middle and the end, we can be a pretty good bowling unit too."
Australia are on the brink of qualifying for the semi-finals, while hosts and World Number 1 side England have their task cut out. England haven't lost two home ODIs in a row in more than three years, while a fresh Lord's pitch is likely to suit the belligerent batting approach captain Eoin Morgan re-endorsed despite it backfiring against Sri Lanka.
"They’re pretty dynamic," said Griffith. "But we saw in the practice game we played against them, although they didn’t have all their big guns playing - but they had a few - and when we execute well and do what we do really well, then hopefully that’s good enough against a team like that.
"We’ll have a few things up our sleeves from watching them through the tournament but we don’t want to make things too complicated.
"We still want to keep things simple and do what we do really, really well and we’ll back our guys in."
